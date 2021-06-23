Who Plays Karen in the Upcoming Horror Movie ‘Karen’? Plus, Watch the Hilariously Questionable Viral Trailer

It’s very easy to guess that plenty of people are going to have something to say about this movie, and some folks won’t be so kind when they just let their opinions fly. But after so many clips on YouTube, Facebook, Tik Tok, and other platforms it’s easy to see how the term ‘Karen’ would finally be taken by someone and turned into a full-length feature. Taryn Manning is going to be taking on the titular role as a racist woman that, upon finding out her new neighbors are black, proceeds to make their lives a living hell. The fact of the matter is that throughout the past year that many upon many women that have griped and groused at people for no apparent reason have been dubbed ‘Karens’ by those who are within earshot, and the name has been embraced by many people as an insult and a derogatory term. It’s hard to argue for these women so I won’t since a good number of them appear to have no reason to be acting the way they do on social media, where their antics earn them millions of views.