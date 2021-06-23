Cancel
National Service Community Award Recipients

By Great Neck Public Schools
greatneckrecord.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour North High School juniors have been recognized for outstanding service and volunteerism through the National Community Service Awards, sponsored by the United Nations Association of the United States of America (UNA-USA) and InnerView. Rebecca Karpel, Reyna Kim and Olivia Yeroushalmi have been honored as Ambassador Awardees for contributing more...

greatneckrecord.com
Lorain County, OHloraincounty.com

Community Foundation of Lorain County Celebrates Scholarship Recipients

June 23, 2021 -- At the end of an extraordinary school year, the Community Foundation of Lorain County (Website | Profile) hosted a scholarship celebration on June 23rd to honor the 72 new students and 76 students receiving scholarships and scholarship renewals. In total, over $415K in scholarships will be distributed for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year in the competitive scholarship process.
Belmont, MAWicked Local

Belmont residents honored as recipients of 2021 Commonwealth Heroine Award

Belmont’s own Amy Kirsch and Shana Wang, the founders of Belmont Helps, will receive the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women’s annual Commonwealth Heroine Award. At a time of great and pressing need, Wang and Kirsch established Belmont Helps, which collected donations and coordinated programs to address needs all over Belmont. They have used donations to purchase mask-making materials and distribute masks, address food and grocery needs, and support Belmont restaurants. They have also aided Belmont and its surrounding communities through a variety of initiatives including “Restaurant Month,” a viral movement that encouraged people to eat local. In addition, Belmont Helps engaged countless volunteers, and in so doing brought people together in a common effort to help others at a time of unprecedented social isolation.
Big Sky, MTexplorebigsky.com

Moonlight Community Foundation announces spring grant recipients

BIG SKY – The Moonlight Community Foundation awarded their spring grants this week supporting programs and initiatives for youth, education, conservation and the underserved needs of the Big Sky Community. Their funding supports a wide array of projects and programs that greatly benefit our growing town. Just over $160,000 was granted to 14 different local nonprofits for programs or projects you can expect to see come to fruition or continue in our mountain town.
Advocacytheislandnow.com

Microsoft, Academy Awards, others recipients of first annual ‘Access-Ability Awards’ from Helen Keller Services during DeafBlind Awareness Week

Helen Keller Services, a national non-profit working with individuals who are blind, visually impaired, DeafBlind and/or have combined hearing-vision loss to live, work and thrive, today announced the first annual “Access-Ability Awards,” recognizing companies, non-profit organizations and individuals doing work to support the individuals who are DeafBlind, blind or have low vision in a variety of ways.
Healthvermontbiz.com

NVRH and Umbrella announce grant sub-awards recipients

Sub-awards go towards local partners’ missions to reduce substance misuse. Vermont Business Magazine Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) and Umbrella have announced the recipients of the NEK Prevention Center of Excellence Grant (NEK-PCE) program’s sub-awards. The awards were granted to local partners whose missions support substance misuse prevention. “Applicants who...
TheStreet

Friends Of Prentice Awards More Than $350,000 To 2021 Grant Recipients

CHICAGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Friends of Prentice (FOP), a non-profit organization that works in partnership with Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women's Hospital to fund the future for women's healthcare, announced today they will be funding four critical research projects impacting the lives of women across the country. The exceptional physicians were selected as grant recipients of FOP's annual grant cycle based on their commitment to improving healthcare for all who self-identify as women in our immediate community and across the globe.
SocietyNorth Platte Telegraph

Chuck and Barbra Baue recipients of the 2021 Dale Studley Memorial Award

Chuck and Barbra Baue received the 2021 Dale Studley Memorial Award Friday at the PRCA Buffalo Bill Rodeo. Nebraskaland Days presented the organization’s highest honor to the longtime volunteers, it said in a press release. The award is named after Dale Studley, an original board member of the Nebraskaland Days Board of Directors.
Charitiesdelcoculturevultures.com

Decorative Arts Trust Awards Grants To 14 Recipients

The Decorative Arts Trust announced that their annual research grants will be awarded to 14 recipients in doctoral and masters programs. Each year the Trust awards research grants to graduate students working on a Master’s thesis or PhD dissertation in a field related to the decorative arts. The Trust encourages projects that advance diversity in the study of American decorative arts.
San Antonio, TXtrinity.edu

Announcing the 2021 Trinity Tomorrow Award Recipients

In May, Trinity University presented the second annual Trinity Tomorrow awards. The five faculty recipients, Glenn Kroeger, Mark Lewis, Jenny Rowe, Katie Troyer, and Rita Urquijo-Ruiz, were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the educational mission of the University. The Trinity Tomorrow Award is named for Trinity’s 10-year strategic plan,...
FingerLakes1.com

Cayuga County Unity House announces award recipients

Winners have been announced for the Unity House of Cayuga County annual awards and will be honored at the annual dinner the agency holds on September 15th. Trudy Buxenbaum of Aurora will be the 11th annual recipient of the Fred Atkins Community Service Award. The award was introduced in 2011 in memory of Cayuga County volunteer and 30-year Unity House board member Frederick Atkins. This award recognizes an outstanding person who volunteers in Cayuga County and exemplifies the work Akins used to do.
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

College of Law Announces 2021 Law Honors Awards Recipients

The College of Law and the Syracuse University Law Alumni Association will celebrate the achievements of four alumni and one professor at the college’s annual Syracuse Law Honors Awards Ceremony on Sept. 24 during Law Alumni Weekend. The ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. in Dineen Hall, followed by the College of Law Alumni Awards Reception.
Central Square, NYnny360.com

Paul V. Moore Music Department announces award, scholarship recipients

CENTRAL SQUARE — Fourteen seniors from Paul V. Moore High School earned recognition for their dedication to the school’s music program during a ceremony held in the newly renovated auditorium. Music teachers Ronald Haldeman, Mark Woods and Veronica Mainville praised the student musicians for their time and perseverance given to...
Olympia, WAthurstontalk.com

Meet SPSCC’s 2021 Outstanding Student Award Recipients

South Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC) announced last Friday the two recipients of the college’s 2021 Outstanding Student Award, Jayde Grams and Gal Keren-Aviram. Jayde and Gal were selected for their outstanding achievements and contributions to SPSCC in the areas of academics, performance, and service to the college or the community, as well as their overall personal growth and development throughout their time at SPSCC.
Pulaski, NYiheartoswego.com

Barclay Honors Area High School Students With Community Service Leadership Award

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) today announced that 14 area high school students were awarded the newly-created 2021 Leader Barclay Community Service Youth Recognition Award. The award seeks to recognize and honor outstanding high school students who volunteer and serve their communities. Nominations were sought through local high schools...
VISTA.Today

Pair of Local Changemakers Named Winners of BHF’s Eastburn Community Service Award

Samuel Brown and Sandra Simmons are the 2021 recipients of the Brandywine Health Foundation’s prestigious Eastburn Community Service Award. Established in 2016, the award recognizes local heroes who have made meaningful contributions to the Coatesville community. During a worldwide pandemic and major social unrest, Brown and Simmons emerged as local changemakers who provided the support and inspiration necessary for community members to thrive and succeed.
Daviess County, INwzdm.com

Daviess County Community Foundation Selects Grant Recipient

The Daviess County Community Foundation has selected the Daviess County Historical Society as its 19th grant recipient. The ten-thousand dollar award is for their “Changes from the Ground Up” project. The project will target renovations to the museum’s ground floor. The changes include a kitchenette, creation of added exhibit areas,...
Saint Lawrence County, NYnny360.com

$30,000 awarded to St. Lawrence Evergreen STEM Scholarship Recipients

CANTON — Ten St. Lawrence County seniors were recently honored as recipients of the Northern New York Community Foundation’s Evergreen STEM Scholarship. According to the Community Foundation, students earned the scholarship due to their interest and intent to study in a science, technology, engineering, or mathematics field while in college. Recipients will receive a one-year, $3,000 scholarship toward their freshman year of college.
Fromberg, MTCarbon County News

Edwards recipient of Fromberg’s inaugural Civic Leadership award

Everett Edwards received the Civic Leadership award and a Certificate of Appreciation from Fromberg Mayor Tim Nottingham and Mike Ventling, Fromberg Fire Chief, at a recent Council meeting. It is the first time the Town of Fromberg has officially honored a citizen for their community service. “Everett has been a...