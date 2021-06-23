National Service Community Award Recipients

Belmont’s own Amy Kirsch and Shana Wang, the founders of Belmont Helps, will receive the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women’s annual Commonwealth Heroine Award. At a time of great and pressing need, Wang and Kirsch established Belmont Helps, which collected donations and coordinated programs to address needs all over Belmont. They have used donations to purchase mask-making materials and distribute masks, address food and grocery needs, and support Belmont restaurants. They have also aided Belmont and its surrounding communities through a variety of initiatives including “Restaurant Month,” a viral movement that encouraged people to eat local. In addition, Belmont Helps engaged countless volunteers, and in so doing brought people together in a common effort to help others at a time of unprecedented social isolation.