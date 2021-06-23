Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

36 years after Joyce Yost’s assault, rape victims have more help, but key funding has lapsed

By Simone Seikaly
kslnewsradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the nearly 40 years since the kidnapping, rape and murder of Joyce Yost, the landscape for the victims of rape has significantly changed, with more help available. Notably, many state and federal laws established since 1985 now outline the rights of crime victims like Yost and give them a louder voice.

kslnewsradio.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kidnapping#Sexual Abuse#Sexual Violence#Ksl#Cold#Title Iv#Sec#Vawa#The U S Congress#American#University Of Utah#H R 1620#House#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Warrant Issued 8 Years After Alleged Rapist Wrote to Victim: ‘So I Raped You’

Eight years after Shannon Keeler received a Facebook message that read, “So I raped you,” a Pennsylvania judge has signed an arrest warrant for the man who allegedly wrote the confession to her. The warrant lays out a night in December 2013 when Ian Cleary allegedly stalked Keeler to a party at Gettysburg College, followed her home to her dorm, snuck into her room, and sexually assaulted her, according to authorities. Keeler immediately texted friends, “OMG please help me” and called the police, according to the warrant. She went to a nearby hospital for a rape kit, which authorities later lost. Keeler said in a statement, “While I am moved to tears by this result, which I have waited for over seven years, I am mindful that this moment came because I went public with my story, which no survivor should have to do in order to obtain justice.”
Public SafetyBBC

Apology to rape victims matters, but it's actions that will count

Politicians don't like saying sorry, and it's rare to hear. So the justice secretary's decision to make a major public apology to all victims of rape is an unusual and important moment, acknowledging that the system has let countless victims down, and that the government's efforts to help them seek justice have failed.
Dauphin County, PAlocal21news.com

Man sentenced to over 100 years in prison after rape and burglary

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Dauphin County Judge has sentenced James A. Dubuisson to 101-102 years in prison and classified him as a violent sexual offender on Wednesday. Dubuisson was convicted of rape, burglary, strangulation, unlawful restraint of a minor, false imprisonment of a minor, terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, and tampering with evidence.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

‘We are deeply ashamed’: Government apologises to the thousands of rape victims who have ‘gone without justice’

Thousands of rape victims have been denied justice because of failings by police and prosecutors, the government has admitted.Only 1.6 per cent of rapes recorded by the police are currently prosecuted in England and Wales – the lowest proportion for any crime.The home secretary, justice secretary and attorney general said they were “deeply ashamed” of plummeting rape prosecutions after figures fell to record lows.“The vast majority of victims do not see the crime against them charged and reach a court. One in two victims withdraw from rape investigations,” a joint statement said.“These are trends of which we are deeply ashamed....
Foley, ALgulfcoastnewstoday.com

Man arrested after assaulting victim inside Regions Bank

On Thursday, July 1, at approximately 10:26 a.m., Foley police officers were dispatched to Regions Bank, 100 W. Roosevelt Avenue regarding a stabbing. The victim, 77-year-old James Haupt of Elberta, and multiple witnesses stated that the offender, 43-year-old Jermaine Jackson of Foley, was standing in the teller line beside Haupt and, unprovoked, suddenly Jackson hit Haupt in the chest before running out of the bank. Haupt felt pain in his chest and realized that he had been stabbed. EMS was called and police saturated the area. Officers located and confronted Jackson nearby at Wells Fargo, 700 S. McKenzie Street. Jackson refused to comply with officer’s commands and continued advancing toward the officer. Jackson was taken into custody after a taser deployment. Haupt was transported to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and will be flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. Jackson was interviewed by officers and refused to cooperate with the investigation. Jackson was charged with felony Assault 2nd degree and misdemeanor Resisting Arrest.