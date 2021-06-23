36 years after Joyce Yost’s assault, rape victims have more help, but key funding has lapsed

On Thursday, July 1, at approximately 10:26 a.m., Foley police officers were dispatched to Regions Bank, 100 W. Roosevelt Avenue regarding a stabbing. The victim, 77-year-old James Haupt of Elberta, and multiple witnesses stated that the offender, 43-year-old Jermaine Jackson of Foley, was standing in the teller line beside Haupt and, unprovoked, suddenly Jackson hit Haupt in the chest before running out of the bank. Haupt felt pain in his chest and realized that he had been stabbed. EMS was called and police saturated the area. Officers located and confronted Jackson nearby at Wells Fargo, 700 S. McKenzie Street. Jackson refused to comply with officer’s commands and continued advancing toward the officer. Jackson was taken into custody after a taser deployment. Haupt was transported to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and will be flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. Jackson was interviewed by officers and refused to cooperate with the investigation. Jackson was charged with felony Assault 2nd degree and misdemeanor Resisting Arrest.