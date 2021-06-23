More than shoes: Nike navigates complicated twists in track

LeBron James has a unique sneaker legacy that has spanned over the course of 18 years. Since his first season in the league, LeBron has been putting out his very own signature shoes and every single year, there is a debate about which silhouette is the best. One model that always seems to be brought up in conversation is the Nike LeBron 8 which has been brought back en-masse this season thanks to the fact that 2021 is the shoe's 10th anniversary. In fact, numerous retros have been created this year, including the Nike LeBron 8 Low "Sprite" which is set to drop on June 25th for $180 USD. This is a release that has a ton of hype behind it and the release could prove to be hectic. With this in mind, you can rest assured that eBay will have you covered if you need a pair.