Fairborn defense contractor wins $233M in contract boosting NASA
A joint venture that includes a Fairborn defense contractor is supporting a core area of NASA’s work in Ohio. A joint venture between Banner Quality Management, Inc. and Fairborn’s Peerless Technologies Corp. has won the largest award in its history, a five-year, $233 million effort to support information technology, cybersecurity, communications and program management for NASA’s Glenn Research Center and associated facilities.www.daytondailynews.com