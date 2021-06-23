Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

TXT brings in pH-1, Woodie Gochild for '0X1=Lovesong' remix

By Wade Sheridan
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HNLsl_0adESdvz00

June 23 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT announced on Wednesday that pH-1 and Woodie Gochild will be joining them on the remix to "0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You) Remix" featuring Seori.

The group, also known as Tomorrow X Together, introduced Seori, pH-1 and Gochild while video chatting with them in a video uploaded to Twitter.

The remix will be released globally on Friday at 5 a.m. EDT.

The original "0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)" featuring Seori appeared on TXT's latest album The Chaos Chapter: Freeze, which was released in May. The track also received a music video.

TXT recently took the stage on The Late Late Show with James Corden to perform their song "Magic." The performance marked their late-night television debut.

Community Policy
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
135K+
Followers
35K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Txt#Txt#Kst#South Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Remix
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
Related
Theater & DanceSoompi

Watch: TXT’s Moves Are “Magic” In Slick New Dance Practice Video

TXT has shared a dance practice video for their English-language track “Magic“!. On June 20, TXT released the official dance practice video for “Magic,” one of the B-sides from their new studio album “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE.” The group previously premiered the song on “Good Morning America,” and they also performed the track on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” earlier this week.
MusicPunknews.org

Vile Creature release Backxwash remix

Hamilton based duo Vile Creature have released a remix of "Spells" by Backxwash. The song originally appeared on Backxwash's 2020 album God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It. The remix is called "Vilexspells" and is available digitally. All proceeds of the song will be donated to the Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion. Vile Creature released Glory! Glory! Apathy Took The Helm! in 2020. Check out the song below.
Theater & Danceearmilk.com

Artist Endearments releases delicate pop lovesong "Anica"

The newest track from Kevin Marksson, aka dream pop artist Endearments, “Anica” is out today, blessing the ears of any listeners who come across its path. A lovesong about the tingling excitement of a new crush, Endearments brings that feeling to life with delicate and poised drum beat with 80s-inspired synths and a grooving electric guitar. Marksson’s vocals are soft, fitting with the tender and dreamy vibe. Fans of artists like Dayglow or Peach Pit might gravitate towards his sweet sound.
EntertainmentAceShowbiz

Artist of the Week: TXT

Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai soar high, debuting at the top 5 on Billboard Hot 200 as they start their new journey with 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze'. AceShowbiz - After ruling numerous music countdowns around the world, TXT are now ready for chart domination in the United States. The five-piece band logged their first top 10 album on Billboard Hot 200 with their second studio album called "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze".
MusicSoompi

TXT Teases Collab With 3 Mystery Artists

Get ready for an exciting new collaboration from TXT!. On June 23 at midnight KST, TXT officially announced that they would be releasing a new version of their hit title track “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)” featuring three mystery artists. The group also set the internet abuzz with speculation...
MusicNME

TXT tease new version of ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’

K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, have announced a new version of their latest title track, ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’. The band’s label Big Hit Music uploaded the cover image for the upcoming song on Twitter yesterday (June 22), alongside its release date on June 25 at 6pm KST. The teaser also indicates that the new version of ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ will feature three as-yet-unrevealed guest artists.
MusicEDMTunes

Feel It – AVIRA Remix

AVIRA recently remixed the Cosmic Gate track ‘Feel It‘, giving it an interesting twist. The remix is longer and slower than the original track; it takes time to progress, but it does not disappoint. Overall, the remix (extended and regular) builds slowly with strong synths and the beat picks up in speed about halfway through. An incredible intensity can be felt from the very beginning, and it’s very apparent in AVIRA’s remix.
MusicStereogum

Khruangbin Announce Mordechai Remixes Album

Almost exactly one year ago, the funky, psychedelic Houston trio Khruangbin released their latest album Mordechai. And today, they’re announcing Mordechai Remixes, which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like — featuring artists like Knxwledge, Kadhja Bonet, house legend Ron Trent, Harvey Sutherland, and Soul Clap reinterpreting the album’s songs. First up is Quantic’s “Cut A Rig” mix of “Pelota,” which you can hear below.
Musicallkpop.com

TXT releases bright new performance video of ‘Magic’

TXT has just released their new special performance video of ‘Magic.’ A song from their new album, ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE.’. Here we can see them dancing while wearing white clothes on a rooftop under a vibrant blue sky with bright white clouds. A bit of the cityscape pokes through in the background. The view is absolutely breathtaking. The video, overall, feels refreshing and euphoric.
MusicSFGate

Music Industry Moves: Young Thug to Oversee Soundtrack for 'Throw It Back' Musical; Kobalt Announces Profitability

Young Thug has landed a major role in the musical dramedy “Throw It Back” — appearing in the movie and overseeing its soundtrack as executive producer. Directed by Shadae Lamar Smith from a script written with Rochée Jeffrey, the film stars Shahadi Wright Joseph and will feature Tiffany Haddish in a supporting role. It is being produced by Feigco Entertainment’s Paul Feig and Laura Fischer, Jeffrey, and She Ready Productions’ Haddish and Melanie Clark. CAA Media Finance is representing the film’s domestic distribution rights; Mad River is handling international sales.
Theater & DanceMinneapolis Star Tribune

An evening of 'Honey,' Mariah, remixes and dances

Dance comes to the big hill next to the Walker Art Center when choreographer Scott Stafford premieres "Honey," a work that will shown again in January at Red Eye Theater. The piece features an original sound score created by Grammy Award-winning composer David Morales, who worked with singer Mariah Carey for more than a decade to co-create house music remixes of her songs. The 50-minute DJ set showcases Morales' remixes, as dancers perform the club-inspired choreography in the open air outside the Walker. The evening also features a fashion show hosted by Quinn Villagomez, a live recording of KFAI's radio show "Fresh Fruit" and tracks by DJ Larry Peace. (5-9 p.m. Thu., "Honey" at 8 p.m., free. 612-375-7600, walkerart.org.)
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Watch Ed Sheeran Revisit 'Thinking Out Loud' on 'Corden'

It’s still Ed Sheeran week on The Late Late Show and the singer’s most recent performance involved throwing it back to his 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud.” Sheeran offered an intimate rendition of the track, off his album x, with an acoustic guitar and a backing band. James Corden also...
MusicPosted by
defpen

Chloe Bailey Teases New Music With Murda Beatz

As quiet as it’s kept, super producer Murda Beatz teamed up with Shordie Shordie for one of the best projects of the last few months, Memory Lane. Complete with a feature from Trippie Redd, the joint project produced strong album cuts like “No Jewelry” and “Close To Me.” Having experienced the success of his last effort, it appears that Murda Beatz may be in the studio locked in with another artist by the name of Chloe Bailey.
MusicMinneapolis Star Tribune

New music reviews: H.E.R. finds midtempo moodiness while Ed Sheeran finds his comfort zone

H.E.R., "Back of My Mind" (RCA) Gabriella Wilson got her start as a child star, and since she became H.E.R. in 2016, her career has caught fire, including her showstopping "America the Beautiful" at the Super Bowl this year, her best song Grammy for "I Can't Breathe," and her best original song Oscar for "Fight for You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah."