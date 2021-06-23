TXT brings in pH-1, Woodie Gochild for '0X1=Lovesong' remix

June 23 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT announced on Wednesday that pH-1 and Woodie Gochild will be joining them on the remix to "0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You) Remix" featuring Seori.

The group, also known as Tomorrow X Together, introduced Seori, pH-1 and Gochild while video chatting with them in a video uploaded to Twitter.

The remix will be released globally on Friday at 5 a.m. EDT.

The original "0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)" featuring Seori appeared on TXT's latest album The Chaos Chapter: Freeze, which was released in May. The track also received a music video.

TXT recently took the stage on The Late Late Show with James Corden to perform their song "Magic." The performance marked their late-night television debut.