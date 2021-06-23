The Real Reason Your Baking Sheets Don't Last As Long As You'd Think
Baking sheets are a kitchen staple, and it might seem straightforward enough to put a batch of cookies on a baking sheet and pop them right in the oven. But taking care of your baking sheets is also important to making sure they don't warp and lose their durability too quickly. If you find that your baking sheets warp quickly, there could be a simple explanation. According to The Kitchn, your baking sheets just might not be high-quality, especially if you bought them for cheap. Luckily, the fix is also easy: spend a little more money for a better baking sheet.www.mashed.com