The Real Reason Your Baking Sheets Don't Last As Long As You'd Think

Before we get started here, let's clear one thing up: there is no typo in the headline of this piece. If you're reading this because you thought we made a slip of the keyboard and actually meant to write "cilantro," you will be disappointed if you read any further. Yes, culantro, or Eryngium foetidum, as it's known in the science world, is a relative of the leafy herb that flavors the rice in your burrito bowl from Chipotle, and, as it turns out, the two are comparable when it comes to taste (via The Spruce Eats). However, the methods of employing culantro in the kitchen are different than its soap-flavored cousin, not to mention that the two are complete opposites when it comes to their looks.