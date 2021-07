Kristen Hoskins, a 5-foot-9 rising senior wide receiver from Alexandria (MN) High, became the first in-state Gopher football commit when he verballed to Minnesota February. Hoskins is a multi-sport standout, who helped lead Alexandria to the Class AAA boy’s basketball title game where they faced power Minnehaha Academy. The Cardinals had to rally from a 13-point second half deficit to defeat Richfield 66-64 in the semifinals. Myles Sansted was fouled on a three-point attempt with the Cardinals trailed 64-61 with 11.4 second left. Sansted made the first two free throws, but missed the third. However, a teammate grabbed the offensive rebound and passed the ball to Sansted in the corner, who made the game-winning three-pointer.