Gordon to leave Fox Sports booth for daily role at Hendrick

We’ve seen Fox Sports’ digital presence go through a number of evolutions over the past decade, from several different expansion approaches under executives like Pete Vlastelica, Mark Pesavento, and Mike Foss, through dramatic layoffs and refocusings (including eventually eliminating written content) when president of national networks Jamie Horowitz was also given digital oversight, through the last few years’ gradual return to some written content and some digital–focused personalities and shows, plus new endeavors like sports gambling content and contests and virtual watch party features. Many of those latter changes have come under Fox Sports executive vice president (digital) David Katz, who was hired in September 2018 following stints at ThePostGame, Yahoo and CBS. And, as per a note in John Ourand’s Sports Business Journal media newsletter Monday, there’s more change ahead on the digital side for Fox, with Katz set to leave in September. Here’s more on that from Ourand: