Those who own devices in Western Digital's My Book Live line woke up on Wednesday to find their devices have been wiped clean in an attack being attributed to malware. Western Digital customers worldwide are discovering that years of data have been wiped clean without a trace and seemingly factory reset. Additionally, users cannot log into their devices with their user-set passwords or the manufacturer's default password. The issue is currently known only to affect My Book Live devices, which saw their final firmware update in 2015. The devices were sold from 2010 until 2014, but have been discontinued since then.