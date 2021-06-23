Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

LOCLG hires new executive director

lakenewsonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments has hired Brian Yansen as executive director. Yansen was selected after an extensive search and selection process in which the board of directors unanimously decided to hire him based on his extensive planning and management experience. Yansen has over 25 years of experience in real estate development, project management, construction management, site planning, master planning and landscape architecture.

www.lakenewsonline.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Kansas State University#Construction Management#Landscape Architecture#Loclg#Webster University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Businessnddist.com

ISA Announces 2021-2022 Board of Directors

The Industrial Supply Association has announced its New Board of Directors, effective July 1. ISA’s Board of Directors is a dynamic group of volunteer leaders dedicated to anticipating and serving the needs of ISA’s member companies (Distributors, Manufacturers, and Independent Manufacturer Representatives). Directors contribute knowledge, time, and experience and are responsible for the development of ISA’s strategic direction while overseeing a series of initiatives focused on the advancement of the Industry and ISA.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Frontier Communications Appoints Margaret M. Smyth to Board of Directors

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 30, 2021-- Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that Margaret M. “Peggy” Smyth has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective June 30, 2021. Ms. Smyth will serve as Chair of the Board’s Audit Committee and will also be a member of the Operations Committee.
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Kayla Graven named new executive director of Downtown Springfield Inc.

Jun. 29—Downtown Springfield Inc. announced it is choosing to promote in-house its next leader, who will take over the organization Thursday. The city's nationally-accredited main street organization announced Tuesday morning that Kayla Graven will be promoted from her current role as assistant director. Graven has spent the past three years working with DSI.
Charitiestribuneledgernews.com

In business: Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity finds new executive director

Jun. 28—The Board of Directors of Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity chose its new executive director unanimously out of a field of 35 candidates. Chad Johnson of St. Joseph is the non-profit's new executive director. He previously worked as a grant writer in organizational advancement at St. Cloud Catholic Charities and before that held leadership positions with several nonprofits.
Portage County, OHrecord-courier.com

Portage County hires new water resources director

More than six months after the retirement of Portage County's water resources director, county commissioners have named his replacement. Paul Wilson, utilities director for the city of Lorain, was hired Thursday to succeed Gene Roberts, who joined the county in 2016 after retiring from Kent, where he had been service director. Roberts, who also had been county administrator, retired at the beginning of this year.
Elk River, MNhometownsource.com

Elk River hires new economic development director

The Elk River City Council has hired Brent O’Neil to become the next economic development director for the city of Elk River. O’Neil has been working in the planning and economic development field since 2006, most recently as the economic development manager for the city of Sioux Falls. He holds a bachelor’s degree in community development from St. Cloud State University and a master’s degree in urban and regional studies from Minnesota State University in Mankato.
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

Crookston Chamber announces new Executive Director Mark Landa

The Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced it has a new Executive Director that will be joining their team on July 1, 2021. Mark Landa, who the Chamber says "has a great deal of experience in both the nonprofit world and for-profit business world", was the former director of the Empire Arts Center in Grand Forks and helped create local events like the Forx Film Fest.
Charleston, SCcrbjbizwire.com

Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center Appoints New Executive Director

Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center, the region’s leading resource to prevent abuse, protect children and heal families, today announced the promotion of Beverly Hutchison to Executive Director. The organization’s previous director, Carole Campbell Swiecicki, who recently transitioned to part-time, will assume the new role of Chief Programmatic Officer. Hutchison first...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
The Grand Rapids Press

Organization that wants to build African American cultural center in Grand Rapids hires new executive director

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — NIA Centre, a nonprofit that wants to build an African American cultural center in Grand Rapids, has a new executive director. Sierra Hatfield is overseeing the organization’s programming, events, daily operations and relationships with donors and community partners. The small nonprofit occasionally hosts events focused on Black culture, the arts, health and other topics.
CollegesVirginia Business

JMU entrepreneurship center hires new director

Suzanne Bergmeister comes from the University of Louisville. James Madison University announced Thursday that Suzanne Bergmeister has been named the next executive director of its Gilliam Center for Entrepreneurship. She comes from the University of Louisville’s Forcht Center for Entrepreneurship in Kentucky, where she has been the full-time entrepreneur in residence for the past 15 years and assistant director for four.
Roseland, LAHammond Daily Star

Regina Coeli hires former student as new director

Josalyn Brown Robinson began her educational journey as a 4-year-old at North Tangi Head Start in Roseland. Years later, she has been chosen to lead the non-profit organization that oversees all the Head Start and Early Head Start programs in Southeast Louisiana. Over the years, these programs have helped shape thousands of families’ lives, including her own.
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Sinclair Community College names new Board of Trustees Chair

The Sinclair Community College Board of Trustees has named a new chair for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Amy Barker, the new chair, has served on the Board of Trustees since 2012. She has also served as the Chair for the college’s Finance and Investment Committee. Barker is replacing Dan Sadlier,...
New York City, NYphilanthropynewyork.org

Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Names Ruth Brenner New Senior Vice President, Finance & Operations

Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Names Ruth Brenner New Senior Vice President, Finance & Operations. (New York, NY) – The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation today announces that Ruth Brenner will join the Foundation as its new Senior Vice President, Finance and Operations; Treasurer; and Secretary. In her new role, Brenner will be Sloan’s chief financial, administrative, and compliance officer, providing leadership of the Foundation’s business and financial policies and strategies, working to ensure prudent stewardship of the Foundation’s endowment and expenditures, and collaborating with Grants Management, Human Resources, IT, and the Foundation’s other administrative departments to develop policies and practices that effectively advance Sloan’s mission. Brenner will formally join the Foundation in September.
Jobseloyaz.gov

Now Hiring - Eloy Chamber Executive Director

The search is on for a talented, energetic, community minded, organized Executive Director for the Eloy Chamber of Commerce. The successful candidate will be a self-starter who will develop and maintain business relationships with local businesses. Experience in implementing policies and being a leader in the community is a plus. The candidate should be experienced working with a diverse population and adept at public speaking. Eloy is a growing City along the I-10 corridor in Pinal County between Phoenix and Tucson with a current population approaching 20,000. Eloy has a rich agricultural heritage that is quickly evolving with the growth of manufacturing and service sector jobs.
Westchester County, NYriverjournalonline.com

The Clear View School Appoints Catherine Borgia as New Executive Director

The board of directors of the Clear View School and Day Treatment Center has appointed Catherine Borgia as Executive Director effective June 21, 2021. As Westchester County Legislator, 9th District, which encompasses Briarcliff Manor, Ossining, Croton on Hudson, parts of Cortlandt and the City of Peekskill, Catherine demonstrates her ability to achieve legislative, policy, advocacy and budgetary goals. She currently serves as the Chair of the Budget and Appropriations Committee, safeguarding the fiscal integrity of the County and ensuring that Westchester’s taxpayers receive the most efficient and effective government at the least cost.