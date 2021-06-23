LOCLG hires new executive director
Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments has hired Brian Yansen as executive director. Yansen was selected after an extensive search and selection process in which the board of directors unanimously decided to hire him based on his extensive planning and management experience. Yansen has over 25 years of experience in real estate development, project management, construction management, site planning, master planning and landscape architecture.www.lakenewsonline.com