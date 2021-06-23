Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Character Mirror Posters For SING 2. The Trailer Arrives Tomorrow!

By Editorials
ramascreen.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSING 2 – In Theaters December 22. This holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination’s smash animated franchise arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as the ever-optimistic koala, Buster Moon, and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet …all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star—played by global music icon Bono, in his animated film debut—to join them.

www.ramascreen.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taron Egerton
Person
Chelsea Peretti
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Tori Kelly
Person
Chris Meledandri
Person
Bono
Person
Nick Kroll
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Letitia Wright
Person
Halsey
Person
Garth Jennings
Person
Bobby Cannavale
Person
Reese Witherspoon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sing 2#Classic Rock#Universal Pictures#Illumination#The New Moon Theater#Crystal Entertainment#Black Panther
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Moviesramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For JOE BELL Starring Mark Wahlberg

Check out these official poster and trailer for #JoeBell #JoeBellMovie starring Mark Wahlberg. Roadside Attractions will release JOE BELL only in theaters July 23rd, 2021. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Connie Britton, Reid Miller, Gary Sinise. From filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green (MONSTERS AND MEN; upcoming KING RICHARD), along with the Academy Award-winning...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Succubus horror-comedy Lillith gets a poster and trailer

A poster and trailer have been released for Lillith, an independent horror-comedy from director Lee Esposito which stars Nell Kessler as Jenna, a young woman who summons a lust demon to seek revenge after her boyfriend leaves her heartbroken; check them out here…. Jenna Collins (Nell Kessler) is a girl...
Movieslrmonline.com

Check Out The New Poster And Trailer For Free Guy

Ryan Reynolds as Guy in 20th Century Studios’ FREE GUY. Courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2021 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved. Ryan Renolds is a producer and stars in the new film Free Guy. A film from Twentieth Century Studios. It is finally coming to theaters after it’s original release date for December 2020.
Moviesblackfilm.com

‘Sing 2’: Watch The Official Trailer

Animation studio, Illumination, dropped the official trailer for the hit animated film Sing 2. The studio releases the trailer ahead of the films slated Christmas premier. Joining the cast of Sing 2 is music superstar Pharrell Williams, Black Panther’s Letitia Wright and comedians Eric Andre and Chelsea Peretti. The film is written and directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Garth Jennings.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Awesome Trailer for SING 2 Featuring a Star-Studded Cast of Characters

Universal and Illumination has released a new trailer for their upcoming sequel Sing 2, and it looks like as much fun as the original. The cast features Bono as the reclusive former star Clay Calloway, as well as Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, and Chelsea Peretti.
Los Angeles, CAramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For ANNETTE Starring Adam Driver

Amazon has released these official poster and trailer for ANNETTE which arrives in Theaters August 6 and August 20 Prime Video. Los Angeles, today. Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann (Marion Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, will turn their lives upside down. A film by visionary director Leos Carax (Holy Motors), with Story & music by Ron & Russel Mael of The Sparks, this original musical is journey of passion, love & fame.
Moviesepicstream.com

Loki Character Poster Puts the Focus on the Mysterious Sylvie

There is little doubt that the second season of Loki featured a major revelation about the main villain. Now we can get a better look at the fugitive Variant who has been messing with the Sacred Timeline. The new character poster for the Marvel Cinematic Universe show puts the focus on the mysterious Sylvie Lushton aka Enchantress.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

New trailer reveals more of the legend of “CANDYMAN”; new poster, too

There’s fresh mythology for the title character in the updated film coming later this summer. Universal Pictures has released new promo material for the 2021 take on CANDYMAN, which hits theaters August 27. Directed by Nia DaCosta and scripted by DaCosta, Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld (the latter two also produced with Ian Cooper), it stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (US, AQUAMAN), Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Colman Domingo. The synopsis: “For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy [Abdul-Mateen] and his partner, gallery director Brianna Cartwright [Parris], move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.
MoviesPopSugar

Meet New Characters Voiced by Bono, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, and More in the Sing 2 Trailer

Five years and one day later, Sing is finally getting a sequel! Out Dec. 22, Sing 2 features the same all-star voice cast — Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, Selena Gomez, and Nick Kroll, to name a few — plus some new additions like Bono, Eric Andre, Halsey, and Letitia Wright. The sequel follows Buster Moon (McConaughey) and his friends as they attempt to impress music mogul Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale) by bagging rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono) — now a recluse — for a new show. In addition to the fun storyline, Sing 2 will feature so much amazing music from Billie Eilish, Drake, U2, Shawn Mendes, and more.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Mysterious Benedict Society Character Posters; 2-Ep Debut Friday

This week, the mysterious and eccentric Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) will ask four gifted orphans to answer the call to save the world from… (drumroll please)… The Emergency. Of course, we're talking about Disney+'s live-action adaptation of Trenton Lee Stewart's book series, The Mysterious Benedict Society, set to begin adventuring with a double-shot of episodes beginning this Friday. To properly mark the occasion, the streaming service is offering viewers a look at Hale's Benedict along with fresh looks at Kristen Schaal, Ryan Hurst, MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho, and Marta Timofeeva (and Hale doing double duty, too) in their on-screen personas via character poster key art- which you can check out below:
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Unveils a Teaser Trailer and New Poster

The teaser trailer for Hulu’s new murder-mystery series Only Murders in the Building asks us to consider how well we really know our neighbors. What goes on behind closed doors? Could your neighbors actually be cold-blooded killers?. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez lead a cast that includes Amy...
ComicsSuperHeroHype

Marvel and Disney+ Debut a Character Poster For Loki’s Variant

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Loki episode 2!. The first two episodes of Loki led viewers to believe that a doppelganger of Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief was behind the TVA’s troubles. However, she’s not what we expected. As revealed in episode 2’s closing moments, the Variant is a female incarnation of Loki, as played by Sophia Di Martino. Now, Disney+ and Marvel Studios have also put Lady Loki in the spotlight with a new character poster.
Movieslrmonline.com

Sing 2 Character Posters With Your Favorite Animals

The animated Sing took the box office back in 2016 with wonderful melodies as a mockery of those reality competition shows of American Idol and The Voice. Now five years later, some of those singing animals are back possibly being divas from their rise to stardom in Sing 2. Universal...
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Trailer & Poster: Jaime King & Bruce Willis Are OUT OF DEATH

Another week means yet another action-thriller co-starring Bruce Willis. We’ve just seen the trailer for Willis’ Midnight In The Switchgrass and now the Die Hard star joins Jamie King in Out Of Death. Mike Burns directs the film which is produced by Randall Emmett and George Furla – the duo...
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Captain Rex showcased on new Star Wars: The Bad Batch character poster

The weekly character poster for the Disney+ animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch has been released, featuring fan favourite Captain Rex following his appearance in last week’s seventh episode ‘Battle Scars’; check it out here…. Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad...
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Disney’s Turner & Hooch reboot gets a trailer and poster

Disney has released a poster and trailer for the comedy drama series Turner & Hooch, the upcoming reboot of the 1989 film of the same name, which follows US Marshall Scott Turner (Josh Peck) and his unruly yet adorable canine partner Hooch; check them out here…. When an ambitious, buttoned-up...
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Final The Tomorrow War Poster Released by Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios has released a brand new The Tomorrow War poster, which you can checkout below. The sci-fi action film launching exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on July 2, 2021. You can also watch the most recent trailer for The Tomorrow War using the player...