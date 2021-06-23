Cancel
Hellam Township, PA

Police still looking for truck driver who caused Route 30 shutdown

York Dispatch Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe driver who police say caused a truck crash that shut down Route 30 for four hours Monday is still being sought by Hellam Township Police, according to Officer Barry Mills. Derek Billingsley, 40, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was identified as the driver after witnesses participated in a photo lineup Tuesday. Police suspect he was under the influence at the time of the crash, which occurred at 12:09 p.m. Monday between the Hallam and Wrightsville exits, Mills said.

