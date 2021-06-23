Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Harvesting drinking water from humidity around the clock

By ETH Zurich
techxplore.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh water is scarce in many parts of the world and must be obtained at great expense. Communities near the ocean can desalinate sea water for this purpose, but doing so requires a large amount of energy. Further away from the coast, practically often the only remaining option is to condense atmospheric humidity through cooling, either through processes that similarly require high energy input or by using "passive" technologies that exploit the temperature swing between day and night. However, with current passive technologies, such as dew-collecting foils, water can be extracted only at night. This is because the sun heats the foils during the day, which makes condensation impossible.

techxplore.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Desalination#Water Scarcity#Sea Water#Drinking Water#Fresh Water#Eth Zurich
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
EnvironmentCleanTechnica

Wildfire Destruction Threatens Drinking Water Supplies

Wildfire damage is threatening drinking water supplies across the West long after the blazes are put out, the New York Times reports. Increasingly vicious wildfires, fueled by climate change, are exposing huge swaths of hillside and mountainside to increased erosion which in turn can obstruct and foul drinking water supplies for years. At best, this raises costs for municipalities forced to maintain pipes clogged with debris and at worst makes the water untreatable, forcing localities to seek alternative water sources in the midst of an epic megadrought.
Genesee, IDkoze.com

Genesee issues drinking water warning to residents

The city of Genesee has issued a drinking water warning to residents due to high nitrate levels from a well recently brought back online. The warning is aimed at protecting infants, who are more at risk of health problems related to higher levels of nitrates. Officials have also warned that...
Energy Industrynanowerk.com

Synthetic tree enhances solar steam generation for harvesting drinking water

(Nanowerk News) About 2.2 billion people globally lack reliable access to clean drinking water, according to the United Nations, and the growing impacts of climate change are likely to worsen this reality. Solar steam generation (SSG) has emerged as a promising renewable energy technology for water harvesting, desalination, and purification...
Lifestylethemanual.com

The 10 Best Alkaline Water Options to Drink This 2021

If you haven’t stepped inside the wonderful world of alkaline water, well come on in, the door is open. Whether you’re the athletic type or enjoy sitting in your free time, consuming alkaline water is said to have more than a few health benefits than regular bottled water, which we’ll cover at the end — so stick around.
Healthcrowrivermedia.com

Are you drinking enough water daily?

With the extremely high temperatures we’ve experienced, it’s a good time to focus on hydration. Water is essential for life. It accounts for about 60% of our body weight and performs crucial roles such as carrying nutrients and waste products between our major organs, helping to regulate body temperature, lubricating our joints and acting as a shock absorber.
ScienceUnion

Al Stahler: Heat wave

You don’t need solar panels to soak up solar energy … just stand in the sun, and sunshine warms your skin. Just so, sunlight warms the skin of the Earth. Earth’s skin then warms all the air it touches. But the skin of the Earth does not have to touch...
Napoleon, OHNorthwest Signal

Safety around water is important

Pools, ponds, lakes and even the Maumee River can be an enticing way to cool off in the summer, but emergency officials say there can be dangers, too. “It’s a good idea for the entire family to know at least the basics of swimming,” said Napoleon Assistant Fire Chief Joel Frey.
Eads, COkiowacountypress.net

Town of Eads 2021 Drinking Water Quality Report

Esta es informacion importante. Si no la pueden leer, necesitan que alguien se la traduzca. We are pleased to present to you this year's water quality report. Our constant goal is to provide you with a safe and dependable supply of drinking water. Please contact VAN H BROWN JR at 719-688-7294; 719-438-5590 with any questions or for public participation opportunities that may affect water quality.
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

Will Drinking Lettuce Water Actually Help You Sleep?

Most of us enjoy lettuce as the main ingredient in our favorite green and leafy salads, and while we might think there is no other way to enjoy this versatile vegetable, TikTok users say there is a way we can consume lettuce that doesn't involve a choice of honey mustard, Caesar, or ranch dressings. Plus, it has the side benefit of helping you fall asleep.
Accidents850wftl.com

Video: Shark jumps out of water; bites parasailer

Officials in Aqaba, Jordon are reporting that a parasailer was injured after a shark leaped out of the water and latched on to the sailor’s foot. The incident took place last Friday in the Gulf of Aqaba. Video shows two people in a parasail, hovering just above the sea’s surface...
WildlifeEurekAlert

A globally important microbial process hidden on marine particles

It has puzzled scientists for years whether and how bacteria, that live from dissolved organic matter in marine waters, can carry out N2 fixation. It was assumed that the high levels of oxygen combined with the low amount of dissolved organic matter in the marine water column would prevent the anaerobic and energy consuming N2 fixation.
Environmentsciencecodex.com

The missing ocean plastic sink: Gone with the rivers

Plastics are a growing problem for natural ecosystems around the globe, and in particular for our marine and freshwater environments. Rivers are the leading source of plastic pollution, as it has been estimated that they deliver several million metric tons of plastic annually to our oceans from poor land-based waste management. The problem is that the estimates made for plastics flowing from the rivers are tens to hundreds of times higher than the quantity of plastics floating on the ocean's surface. So where is all of this river-derived plastic actually going - is there a missing plastic 'sink' somewhere in the ocean? Are the estimates correct?
Astronomysciencecodex.com

Solar hydrogen for Antarctica -- study shows advantages of thermally coupled approach

When environmental physicist Kira Rehfeld, from Heidelberg University, visited Antarctica for her research, she was struck by the intense light there. "It's always light in summer. This solar radiation could actually be used to supply the research infrastructure with energy", she observes. However, generators, engines, and heaters in these remote regions have mostly been powered until now by fossil fuels delivered by ship, such as petroleum or petrol, which cause global warming. Besides the high associated economic costs, pollution from even the smallest spills is also a major problem threatening the especially sensitive ecosystem.
Wildlifetechnologynetworks.com

Microbiomes Vital for Plants Too

Hundreds of different bacterial species live in and on leaves and roots of plants. A research team led by Julia Vorholt from the Institute of Microbiology at ETH Zurich, together with colleagues in Germany, first inventoried and categorised these bacteria six years ago. Back then, they isolated 224 strains from the various bacterial groups that live on the leaves of thale cress (Arabidopsis thaliana). These can be assembled into simplified, or "synthetic" plant microbiomes. The researchers thus laid the foundations for their two new studies, which were just published in the journals Nature Plants and Nature Microbiology.
Environmentfoodmanufacturing.com

Is Global Plastic Pollution Nearing an Irreversible Tipping Point?

Current rates of plastic emissions globally may trigger effects that we will not be able to reverse, argues a new study by researchers from Sweden, Norway and Germany published on July 2nd in Science. According to the authors, plastic pollution is a global threat, and actions to drastically reduce emissions of plastic to the environment are "the rational policy response".
Technologytechxplore.com

Radar beams for networking and localizing everyday objects

In the OmniConnect project, Fraunhofer researchers are working with other partners on networking objects in indoor areas. They are doing this using radar beams and passive tags that are attached to moving objects, but also to people. This technology effectively detects the positions of the tags and therefore of the objects as well. It can also be used in the care sector, to avert dangers to people who are prone to falling.
AstronomyEos

Modeling Volcanic Debris Clouds

When a volcano violently erupts, a plume of ash and gases spews skyward. The hot slurry quickly rises into the atmosphere, where various atmospheric dynamics interact to shape the volcanic cloud’s composition, height, and radiative properties. Volcanic clouds reflect solar radiation, cool Earth, cause weather extremes, and delay global warming, but scientists have long wondered exactly how volcanic material evolves and parses itself after eruption. To date, observations of the initial stage of strong eruptions have been sparse, and conventional climate models used to study the impact of volcanic eruptions cannot capture this initial stage in great detail.