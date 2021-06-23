Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

American Horror Stories Teaser: How Does It Intersect With the Franchise?

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFX on Hulu has dropped the first full-length teaser for the forthcoming American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories, and we're already terrified. The clip follows a rubber woman on a trip through some of the most pivotal locations in franchise history, but what does it mean?. Will this hourlong...

www.tvfanatic.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Dyllón Burnside
Person
Charles Melton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intersect#Horrors#Hulu#Fx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesVulture

Sarah Paulson Says Filming Roanoke Was Her Personal American Horror Story

Ryan Murphy, you heard nothing. Whether you’re a pencil-pusher, barista, or Emmy Award–winning actress, sometimes you gotta complain about your boss. And for Sarah Paulson, that outlet just happened to be The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. The actress, who has starred in eight of the nine seasons of the American Horror Story anthology series, is a longtime Ryan Murphy acolyte, having also starred in Nip/Tuck, Ratched, and The People v. O.J. Simpson. But she says that filming the sixth season of American Horror Story, titled Roanoke, left her “underwhelmed.” “I just don’t care about this season at all,” Paulson told the podcast. “I know people will get mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was post having played Marcia [Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson] and it was what I went to do right after finishing Marcia.” Paulson played a British actor starring in a true-crime series about a haunted house in the 2016 season, alongside Cuba Gooding Jr., Kathy Bates, and Chaz Bono. “I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience, because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do,” Paulson continued. “I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do American Horror Story. As much as it’s my home and I’ve loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan and said, ‘Please let me sit this one out. You know, let me out.’”
Visual Artcartermatt.com

American Horror Story spin-off evokes Murder House in promo art

Just in case you can’t wait until late August to see American Horror Story, here’s the good news: There’s a new corner of the franchise to explore! American Horror Stories is an upcoming spin-off show set to arrive at FX on Hulu come July 15, and it seems to be combining the essence of the flagship with the format of Black Mirror. After all, every episode is going to be a unique, singular story with its own cast.
Moviesmontanarightnow.com

Sarah Paulson felt 'trapped' by previous American Horror Story season

Sarah Paulson felt "trapped" by 'American Horror Story: Roanoke'. The 46-year-old actress - who played Shelby Miller, Audrey Tindall and Lana Winters in the sixth season of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology show - admitted coming into the series after playing Marcia Clark in 'The People v. O.J. Simpson' meant she wasn't feeling inspired by her next role.
MoviesCollider

New ‘American Horror Stories’ Poster Reveals Release Date for Ryan Murphy’s Spinoff

Ryan Murphy's latest production, American Horror Stories, released a new poster that reveals the premiere date for the highly anticipated series — July 15. The episodic anthology series is a spinoff of Murphy's highly acclaimed American Horror Story, in which each episode tells a similarly creepy and distinctive horror tale. American Horror Stories will consist of 16 one-hour episodes, and will likely feature some familiar characters and sets that fans will instantly recognize.
TV & VideosComicBook

Arrow Star Neal McDonough Joins American Horror Story Season 10

Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow alum Neal McDonough is reportedly joining American Horror Story Season 10. According to Deadline, McDonough will play Dwight "Ike" Eisenhower in the season which has been titled American Horror Story: Double Feature, though the report indicates that the character is not President Dwight Eisenhower but rather a character that has the same name. Additional details about the character and McDonough's involvement with the season were not released.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Story: Double Feature Poster Confirms We Have Aliens!

With Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story ready to unleash its tenth season "Double Feature" on FX on August 25 (and the following day on FX on Hulu), viewers are getting a new official poster for the season, and there's just no other way for us to say this so here goes… WE'VE GOT ALIENS! Yes, that's right- it looks like Sarah Paulson was dumping out a red herring months ago when she went awkwardly quiet when asked if aliens would ever make an appearance again. When Murphy polled the AHS fanbase for the topics they wanted, "aliens" was listed so the foreshadowing was there. But are they good, bad, or more of an "observing" force? We'll know in two months, but for now? Here's a look at the poster for closer examination- now let's see if we get another one tomorrow and then a teaser over the weekend:
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 22 Episode 8

Little People, Big World Season 22 Episode 8 found the couple at odds over the future as many changes threatened to derail their relationship. Meanwhile, Zach and Tori celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their first date. What did they do to celebrate?. Elsewhere, Matt and Caryn looked after the kids...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

First trailer for Vikings and American Horror Story stars' new movie

The first trailer has arrived for Vikings star Travis Fimmel and American Horror Story's Alexandra Daddario's new movie, Die in a Gunfight, and it's giving us stylish Romeo and Juliet vibes. The film, described by studio Lionsgate as "a visually stunning movie with an exciting mix of action, humor, and...
TV & Videoshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘A Classic Horror Story’ On Netflix Drops Eerie Trailer

A new Italian horror film hopes to scare the pasta e fagioli out of you. The movie–with the unusual title of A Classic Horror Story–debuts exclusively on Netflix July 14, as reported by cbr.com, but you can get a sneak peek by checking out the frightening trailer on this page.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

TVLine Items: Americans Vet's NBC Pilot, Comic-Con Panels and More

The Americans vet Costa Ronin is partnering up with Morena Baccarin for a life of crime in NBC’s untitled bank heist drama pilot, our sister site Deadline reports. The project stars Baccarin (Gotham, Homeland) as Elena Federova, a criminal mastermind who is coordinating a number of bank heists around New York City, and Ryan Michelle Bathe (All Rise) as Val Fitzgerald, the FBI agent who is determined to stop her. “The sexy and twisted heist show reveals how far some people will go for love, justice and the most valuable commodity in the world: the truth,” per the official description. Ronin — whose TV credits also include Homeland and Splitting Up Together — will play Sergey Vodianov, the love of Elena’s life and her partner in crime.
Posted by
Wess Haubrich

Interview: Star Diane Franklin on returning to the based-on-a-true-story Amityville horror franchise

Diane Franklin is still a heartthrob and oh so insightful. I caught up with the one and only Diane Franklin for an in-depth chat on the ‘80s (naturally!), acting, ghosts, curly hair, and 1980s teen filmmaking (a trend that she was the vanguard of with films like The Last American Virgin and Better Off Dead…), Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (and its third installment), great film, and her latest, The Amityville Murders, which tells the story of the very real DeFeo Murders that did much to spawn (or at least reinforce) the Amityville legends.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Captivating Origin Stories of Iconic Horror Villains

Marvelous Videos delves into the captivating origin stories of iconic horror villains…. It’s one thing to create a unique antagonist in a horror film- so many have been brought to the big screen that the sheer creativity is astounding! However, it’s another to give them a proper motivation for doing what they are doing. Often times, these killers are out and about because of some contrived nonsense involving rituals gone wrong or their personality being inherently evil.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

July 2021 Archives

A frustrated Rio forces Beth and Ruby's hand, while Dean asks Stan for help on Good Girls Season 4 Episode 12. Read all for the full review!. iCarly Season 1 Episode 5 put Carly in a weird position. Her nemesis invites her to his wedding, but she thinks the bride is actually a robot! Check out our review here!
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Funny Sneak Peek at Sandra Oh in Netflix Comedy Series THE CHAIR

Netflix has released a sneak peek at Sandra Oh (Sideways, Grey’s Anatomy, Killing Eve) in the comedy series The Chair. From writer and showrunner Amanda Peet, The Chair “centers on the trials of Ji-Yoon (Oh) as she navigates her first year as the chair of Pembroke University’s English department. Coming into the position as the first woman to hold the role, she is also one of the few staff members of color at the school.”