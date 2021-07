I am a part of a proud fifth-generation farming family. The town where I grew up Monticello, Mississippi has a population of fewer than 2,000 people. Rural America is where I come from, and preserving our rural way of life is a priority of mine in the United States Senate. Equitable access to healthcare is one key to making life in rural America sustainable. Unfortunately, this is an uphill climb, as our rural areas are facing so many challenges when it comes to healthcare.