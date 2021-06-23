Celebrity chef José Andrés is opening five Chicago restaurants and bars this year
First announced all the way back in 2019, celebrity chef José Andrés will debut his first Chicago restaurant when contemporary Spanish concept Jaleo opens its doors in River North (at 500 N Clark St) this July—but that's only the beginning of Andrés's plans for our city. Today, the Nobel Peace Prize nominee—who has provided meals to those affected by disasters via his World Central Kitchen organization—announced that he'll be opening a total of five concepts in Chicago by the end of 2021, including a new speakeasy, a riverfront café and the latest Bazaar Meat location.www.timeout.com