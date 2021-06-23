Cancel
TV Series

The Blacklist season 8 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: Final ‘Konets’ hopes

cartermatt.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight on The Blacklist season 8 episode 22, we’re here — the epic finale. The time for answers. The title for the episode is “Konets,” and that alone translates to “the end.”. So what do we know is coming within this episode? How should you prepare? We obviously have one...

Megan Boone
#The Blacklist#Nbc
TV Series
Entertainment
Spoilers
TV & Videos
Youtube
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Rebel Star Katey Sagal Has A Sweet Message For Fans After The Series Finale

Spoilers ahead for the series finale of Rebel on ABC. Freshman drama Rebel seemed like a surefire hit when it debuted on ABC in the 2020-2021 season, with a recipe for success including TV veteran (and ABC familiar face) Katey Sagal as star, a strong supporting cast, and Grey's Anatomy/Station 19 boss Krista Vernoff on board as showrunner. So it came as a shocker when the show was cancelled after just five episodes, but the series finale added some sweetness to the bitter by letting Rebel and Co. get the win they deserved. And in honor of the finale, Sagal shared a sweet message with fans.
TV SeriesEW.com

Jack's fate revealed ahead of Virgin River's season 3 premiere

On Thursday, Netflix dropped a new clip (below) from season 3 of Virgin River revealing Jack (Martin Henderson) to be doing just fine after being shot in a season finale cliffhanger. Or at least, fine, physically. Given that Jack already suffers from PTSD, we're willing to bet the emotional recovery will make up a portion of this season.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Orville season 3: Is there hope for premiere date this year?

We know that there are shows out there that have been on very long hiatuses, but The Orville is near the top of the list. It’s been over two years now since the season 2 finale aired on Fox, and since that time, quite a bit has changed. The series is now on Hulu, and filming’s been forced to go through all sorts of delays due to the global health crisis.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Latest headlines before season 19

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? If you are wondering if the show is going to pick up with a surprise episode or two, we’re happy to help!. Unfortunately, we do have to start this article off with a healthy dose of bad news: The show remains on hiatus. Not only that, but it’s going to be that way for the remainder of the summer! As of right now, there is no premiere date, but we’re hoping to have one over the next few weeks. Don’t be shocked if there is a two-hour premiere, as that is something we’ve seen the series pull out in the past.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Could Netflix Bring Back ‘Manifest’ for Season 4?

Just days after the show’s Season 3 finale on June 10, NBC decided to cancel Manifest, making it another fan-favorite show the network has recently dropped (along with Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Debris). After Netflix added Seasons 1 and 2 of Manifest on June 10, it quickly rose to the...
TV SeriesKTVB

'The Blacklist': Liz Confides in Ressler About a Tough Decision in Season 8 Finale Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Liz has to make a big decision. The Blacklist closes out its eighth season Wednesday with a finale that may mean the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. Titled "Konets" (Russian for "end"), Liz (Megan Boone) is forced to decide whether to go to the dark side one last time when Reddington "makes a disturbing request to Liz in exchange for the truth about his identity."
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Star Aimee Garcia Joins Another Hit Show as Netflix Dramedy Wraps Season 6

Lucifer star Aimee Garcia has joined another hit show, as the fan-favorite Netflix dramedy wraps up filming Season 6. According to Deadline, Garcia has been added to the cast of Woke, a Hulu series starring former New Girl actor Lamorne Morris. In the show, Morris plays Keef Knight, a Black cartoonist who hits a major life-changing event just as he's about to break through to the mainstream.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Legacies Season 3 Episode 16 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown for the FINALE

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Just after its return from a short hiatus, The CW’s Legacies would be cutting Season 3 short and would be having Episode 16 as its finale instead of ending with 20. With the last run arriving sooner than later, have your countdown set with the release date and time of the spin-off epic fantasy drama to The Originals and The Vampire Diaries.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Fear the Walking Dead new tonight on AMC? A look to season 7

Is Fear the Walking Dead new tonight on AMC? Within this article, we’ll do our best to answer that question — and also look more to the future. The first thing that we should do here, though, is get the bad news out of the way: The zombie spin-off is over for the season. You’ve seen the aftermath of the blast, and now we’re all stuck having to wait a while for the show to come back. We’ve known for a while that there will be a season 7 coming to AMC, so that at least takes some of the pressure off in terms of the hiatus.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 8 finale: Is Liz Keen dead? Megan Boone’s farewell

Tonight’s The Blacklist season 8 finale delivered an epic shocker like no other in the closing seconds. How else do you explain Liz Keen’s death?. In the closing seconds, Megan Boone’s character was officially written off the show as she was shot by none other than Vandyke, Neville Townsend’s top henchman who appeared out of nowhere and killer her. She was supposed to kill Reddington but instead, she loses her life. We suppose in theory it’s possible that someone revives her after the fact, but with the news that Boone is leaving the show, that feels very-much unlikely. She’s gone.
TV SeriesSea Coast Echo

‘The Blacklist’ Finale: What Did You Think of Liz’s Ending? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Blacklist Season 8 Finale, “Konets.”]. After eight seasons, The Blacklist bid adieu to the rookie FBI agent-turned-criminal in the June 23 season finale of the series, just over a week after it was announced that Megan Boone would be leaving as a series regular after Season 8. Though the announcement shouldn’t have come as a major surprise — Boone was offscreen for a large portion of the season while Liz was on the lam as a fugitive — news of the co-lead’s (alongside James Spader) exit still caused shockwaves.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Van Helsing: Season Five; Syfy Changes Schedule for Final Episodes

The end of Van Helsing is closer than we thought. Syfy has announced a schedule change for the final four episodes of the fantasy horror series. Van Helsing, stars Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Tricia Helfer, Aleks Paunovic, Kim Coates, Keeya King, Nicole Munoz, Jesse Stanley, and Jennifer Cheon. The show centers on Van Helsing descendent Vanessa “Van” Helsing (Overton), who awoke from a coma to find vampires had overtaken the world. A prime target for the vampires, she’s also humanity’s last hope with her immunity to vampires and her ability to turn them into humans. In season five, Vanessa, Violet (King), and Jack (Munoz) risk everything to finally bring an end to the Dark One, once and for all. The Van Helsings must figure out ways to escape and evade the various obstacles in their path to prevent them from their mission, leading to an epic final showdown between the Van Helsings and the Dark One.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Will Manifest Hear A Season 4 Calling From Netflix After NBC Cancellation?

As gross and dumb and ugh as TV cancellations are at any given moment, the negative impact is compounded if the cancelled show in question left its story on a big cliffhanger. The mystery drama Manifest managed to leave its viewers with roughly three dozen unanswered questions with its deadly Season 3 finale, which aired only a few days before NBC surprisingly cancelled the on-the-bubble series. Before everyone could completely give up hope, however, creator Jeff Rake shared the news that attempts are being made to turn Season 4 into a reality. And it sounds like streaming giant Netflix is indeed a viable option, as many fans have hoped.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Legacies Review: A New Hope (Season 3 Episode 15)

Hope, Lizzie, and Josie are stuck in a psychedelic hallucination together on Legacies Season 3 Episode 15, “A New Hope.”. For a penultimate episode, “A New Hope” falls short. There’s plenty of action to go around with the campy knock-off Star Wars hallucination Hope, Josie, and Lizzie are in; however, does that mean anything when it doesn’t help further the storyline?
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

The Cast of Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” Teases the “Explosive” Finale Episode

The Cast of Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” Teases the “Explosive” Finale Episode. The fruit is blessed. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 finale will air on Hulu on June 16, and the cast has already teased a lot about the last chapter. So, before we jump right into fresh season 5 theories, what can fans expect from the final new episode? Here’s what the cast has to say about Season 4 Episode 10, “The Wilderness,” from The Handmaid’s Tale.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 spoilers: What is the path ahead for Beth?

It’s true that we’ll be waiting a long time still to check out This Is Us season 6 on NBC and in a lot of ways, that will be tough to handle. New episodes aren’t slated to be back until we get around to 2022! It’s the longest hiatus that we’ve ever had, but the trade-off here is that we’ll have a chance to see the entirety of the final season play out all at once.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Bold Type season 5 episode 6 spoilers: The series finale

Next week on The Bold Type season 5 episode 6, the end of the road is officially here. This episode marks the series finale, and the conclusion of a long, emotional, and at-times inspiring journey for Kat, Sutton, and Jane. They started out at the very bottom of the magazine industry and since that time, they’ve worked tirelessly to have their voices heard. They’ve faced heartbreak, big obstacles, and celebrated great success; but how will the story end?
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 17 Recap & Spoilers

Batwoman Season 2 Updates: “Kane, Kate,” the last episode of Batwoman’s second season, deepens the rivalry between Ryan and Kate Kane, aka Circe Sionis. Perhaps she doesn’t even know, and the only way to separate her conflicting identities is through Alice’s aid, who is coping with her own personal dilemma here after losing Ocean to Safiyah.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Legends of Tomorrow Review: Back to the Finale: Part 2 (Season 6 Episode 7)

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 7, “Back to the Finale: Part 2,” is the point of the season where — as the halfway point of the season — we are transitioning into a different mode as it closes and opens avenues of plot. Sometimes an episode like that can be clumsy and haphazard but it’s executed rather well here, albeit not flawlessly.