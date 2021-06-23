The Blacklist season 8 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: Final ‘Konets’ hopes

Is Fear the Walking Dead new tonight on AMC? Within this article, we’ll do our best to answer that question — and also look more to the future. The first thing that we should do here, though, is get the bad news out of the way: The zombie spin-off is over for the season. You’ve seen the aftermath of the blast, and now we’re all stuck having to wait a while for the show to come back. We’ve known for a while that there will be a season 7 coming to AMC, so that at least takes some of the pressure off in terms of the hiatus.