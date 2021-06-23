The Trailer And New Release Date For ENORMOUS: THE GORGE STORY
In celebration of movie theaters reopening, and live music returning to The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington, Trafalgar Releasing has announced a new theatrical release date for Enormous: The Gorge Story. The one-night only event will be on July 21 with additional screenings in select locations. The film chronicles how a family-owned Washington winery, with a makeshift plywood stage, eventually became “The Gorge,” an internationally renowned concert venue that has attracted more than 7 million fans, and the world’s biggest musicians, to a patch of rural farmland “150 miles from nowhere.”www.ramascreen.com