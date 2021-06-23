Cancel
Alamo Drafthouse Announces Return of JAWS ON THE WATER

Cover picture for the articleJust when everyone thought it was safe to get back in the water, “JAWS on the Water” is coming back to Austin, TX for multiple screenings beginning July 3, following a much-missed pandemic hiatus last summer. Alamo Drafthouse has partnered with High Beam Events and the newly resurrected Action Pack...

