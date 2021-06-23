Alamo Drafthouse Announces Return of JAWS ON THE WATER

A once-plucky indie movie house that grew into a national chain that reinvented the concept of dinner and a movie, the Alamo Drafthouse inspires cultlike devotion from its most ardent fans. But growing pains of some sort have also dogged the business pretty much ever since the Alamo first opened on Colorado Street in 1997 – quality control issues at some franchises, worker disgruntlement over compensation, and, most damningly, a top-down slowness to act on accusations of sexual assault and harassment within the Drafthouse community. Early last spring, the Drafthouse hired a former Starbucks executive to take operational reins, and close watchers wondered how the hire might impact the brand. Then the pandemic hit, and the brand question took a backseat to an even bigger concern: whether the business itself could stay afloat. Screens Editor Richard Whittaker tells that story here.