FULLERTON, Calif. – Cal State Fullerton Director of Athletics Jim Donovan has announced the hiring of Jason Dietrich to be the Titans new head baseball coach. "I am extremely thrilled to welcome Jason back to Cal State Fullerton as the new head baseball coach," Donovan said. "It became very clear after talking to several of our amazing alumni that Jason is the perfect person to lead this great program in the right direction. He will not only lead the program to success on the field but will demand excellence from our student-athletes in the classroom.