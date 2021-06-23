Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
King City, OR

King City holds virtual State of the City presentation

By Scott Keith
Posted by 
The Times
The Times
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kj1bK_0adER2ag00 The address focuses on city goals going forward, and details improvements to the community park.

In what everybody hopes will be the last of the virtual King City State of the City addresses, city council members, June 16, outlined their thoughts on the vision of King City going forward.

Mayor Ken Gibson opened the online event hoping better days are ahead, as more people are being vaccinated and the pandemic gradually subsides.

"We're still guarded, we're still cautious, but I'm looking forward to next year when, more than likely, we'll be live," he said.

The presentation kicked off with comments from Kate Mohr, one of the new members of the City Council.

Addressing local business, Councilor Mohr said, "We all know that this past year and a half has been incredibly challenging. I was really happy to see King City step up last spring and reach out to our local businesses and make sure that our businesses had the support that they needed moving through COVID."

Mohr continued, "We did see some businesses go and we saw some businesses have to close and then reopen. We also saw a lot of businesses that stayed open and were essentially open the entire time."

Noting that assisted living facilities had to work hard to keep everybody safe and healthy during the pandemic, Mohr told the online audience, "There has been a lot of really wonderful collaboration in our community with businesses."

Mohr handed the meeting over to Shawna Thompson, the other new member of the City Council, who addressed growth in the city and a future town center area.

"My vision begins with a bike path/walking trail that leads from the existing King City Park to the town center," Councilor Thompson said. "I would love to see nature trails and nature parks branching off along the way."

Upon arriving at the town center, Thompson envisions a large open area with a duck pond, fountains, restaurants, coffee shops, personal service businesses and residential living spaces above the commercial spaces.

"I would love to see a Trader Joe's as an anchor store in the town center, as well as a King City library," Thompson added.

King City is known for its neighborhoods, and Councilor Smart Ocholi addressed the importance of homeowners associations in the growing city.

"We have homeowners associations for a reason," Ocholi said. "They help us to keep this place as beautiful as it is right now. They have done a great job."

King City is also known for its community park, and Councilor Micah Paulsen addressed improvements that have been made at the popular gathering spot.

He noted that the entire playing surface was taken off in 2019. The field was re-surfaced and drainage was put in.

"If you've noticed and have been in the King City area for a while, our park used to have a field that was a mud pit for the most part of the year," Paulsen said, adding, "We now have a field that can be played 12 months a year. Trees have been planted in the park to provide extra shade."

Paulsen noted that in 2020 and 2021, a baseball and softball backstop was installed as well, providing safety for those who walk along the paths.

Also at the park, two small pony walls have just been installed at the park circle.

"Those are a great place for people to meet and to gather," Paulsen said. "They will also be the canvass for a brand-new mosaic our community is putting together, which will be a neat project for the community, made by the community."

Future goals, according to Paulsen, include re-surfacing the walking path that surrounds the playfield, additional benches and trail improvements.

Jaimie Fender, City Council member and president and founder of the King City Community Foundation, spoke of the importance of cohesion in the King City community.

"The special place in my heart, in this community, is really focusing on how to bring cohesion and a sense of community between our diverse populations," Councilor Fender said. "We have such an amazing city of mature adults and young families with really young children."

Fender noted that King City has an active Girl Scout troop.

"I have it on good authority that, likely, next month, they're going to come to the city and present an idea to create some Peace Poles within the city," Fender said.

If approved by the city, those poles could be placed in "traditional" King City as well as down by the park, Fender suggested.

Fender said, "We are also looking forward to creating a 'Spruce Up the City' event, where we will be partnering with the Girl Scouts and major stakeholders within the community."

Describing the future of King City, City Manager Mike Weston said, "We still have the master plan process going. We're about halfway through the master plan process with a lot of good detail that's going to happen over the next six to eight months."

Weston added, "We're really looking forward to refining some of those objects or projects that are coming out of the transportation system plan and really refining some of our systems."

Gibson wrapped up the State of the City praising his city's leadership.

"I don't think King City could have a better team representing them," Gibson said. "We've been elected to make good decisions, but they may not necessarily be popular decisions. But I think we're up for that challenge."

Gibson said, "We all have one focus, and that one focus — and we're on the same page with it — is to do whatever we can to make King City the absolute best it can be."

{loadposition sub-article-02}
Community Policy
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
34
Followers
280
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
City
King City, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual State#City Park#Restaurants#Coffee Shops#The City Council#Covid#Poles#The Girl Scouts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Assisted Living Facilities
News Break
Politics
Related
Washington County, ORPosted by
The Times

Virtual services to stay at Washington County libraries post-pandemic

Shifting online during the pandemic made librarians across the county realize how much they could expand access.During the pandemic, libraries couldn't exist as the community gathering places where people go to learn, get tech support and have fun. But, like in many other sectors, the need to shift services online has led to a realization of how much local libraries could expand their reach. As libraries start to reopen for in-person services, librarians in Washington County say virtual programming is here to stay post-pandemic. Early in the pandemic, after the Forest Grove City Library first created a live, video conferencing...
Posted by
The Times

Tigard Council bans fireworks this Fourth

The Tigard City Council joined Tualatin banning fireworks in the wake of hot, dry weather and 100-degree temperaturesDue to extreme heat, drought conditions and the potential for wildfires, the city of Tigard has immediately banned lighting fireworks inside city limits through July 9. On Thursday evening, July 1, the Tigard City Council approved an emergency declerations in a 3-0 vote. Also, passed was a motion by Councilor John Goodhouse to increase fines for igniting illegal firework from $250 to $1,000. The increased fines will be in place through Sept. 1. The ban will come as a financial hit to many...
Posted by
The Times

Mayor to residents: Please don't light fireworks this year

Beaverton mayor Lacey Beaty and Tigard state Rep. Dacia Grayber are urging residents to avoid fireworks this FourthLacey Beaty is the mayor of Beaverton. Dacia Grayber is a firefighter who represents the Tigard area in the Oregon House of Representatives. They submitted this column on fire safety this Independence Day. We are urging all residents of Washington County to refrain using any and all fireworks through at least July 9, 2021. Washington County is no stranger to small gatherings of neighbors and families setting off fireworks. And while some community members enjoy using fireworks, they present multiple dangers. Household pets...
Forest Grove, ORPosted by
The Times

During COVID, libraries had to go virtual. They aren't going back

Librarians across the county say virtual programs have helped them expand access in ways never imagined. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Forest Grove City Library faced a problem. Libraries in Washington County, long seen as community gathering places, had shut their doors to keep the disease from spreading, but the need for community and social interaction was never more important. People flocked to virtual meetings and online events to stay connected, and libraries followed suit. In Forest Grove, librarian Bob Abbey said the goal with some of the library's first virtual programs was simply to...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
The Times

Hillsboro Chamber to rebrand as 'Washington County Chamber'

The Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce says it will now bill itself as a countywide chamber.The Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce has announced plans to rebrand itself as a countywide chamber of commerce. The Hillsboro Chamber's board of directors on Tuesday, June 22, unanimously voted to change the name of the county's largest business organization to the "Washington County Chamber of Commerce." Jayne Bond, chair of the chamber's board of directors, made the announcement to chamber members Wednesday night, June 23. "This change of greater influence will be an advantage to you, our members, and we look forward in assisting you make...
Tigard, ORPosted by
The Times

Tigard library to serve as cooling center

With high temperatures expected this weekend and next week, the Tigard Public Library has expanded its hours.The Tigard Public Library will be available to the public as a cooling center this weekend in an effort to provide relief for those wanting to escape the predicted high temperatures. As a result, the facility, located at 13500 S.W. Hall Boulevard, has expanded capacity to 100 and will not be limiting visit length. Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The library is closed on Sundays. It will...
Washington County, ORPosted by
The Times

Letters to the Editor: June 24, 2021

The Times hears from readers on gun violence awareness, the value of public schools and more.Take a stand against gun violence Friday, June 4, was Gun Violence Awareness Day, initiated by friends of a school-age girl, Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed in Chicago just one week after performing at President Barack Obama's second inaugural parade. It was their hope that by wearing orange to honor Hadiya's life, they would increase visibility and encourage others to come together for a future free of gun violence. Since the movement began in 2015, more individuals and groups such as Moms Demand...
Posted by
The Times

Sherwood Senior Center in-person meals are back

After city helps deliver as many as 1,000 at-home meals a month, residents can now sit down and eat with friends.While Sherwood's Marjorie Stewart Senior Community Center has been officially closed for the last 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that all changed on Tuesday, June 15. That's when the center served its first group of seniors a hot in-person lunch, the first since the center was forced to shutter its doors back on March 13, 2020. As public buildings closed their doors left and right in March 2020 with COVID-19 case counts rising, Sherwood city officials wondered how...
Sherwood, ORPosted by
The Times

Sherwood city manager pool hits 34 applicants

Those applying come from 13 different states. Officials hope to have someone on board by September.Sherwood has received 34 applications from 13 different states for a shot at becoming the next city manager. The application deadline was Monday, June 14. The city is in the process of replacing Joe Gall, who left after almost a decade with the city for a position with Clean Water Services in Hillsboro. Kristen Switzer, city manager pro tem, said the city hired the firm of SGR (Strategic Government Resources), a Texas-based company that aids in executive recruitment, to conduct the search. That same firm...
Lake Oswego, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Cities of Lake Oswego and Tigard asks residents to reduce water usage

Oregon water suppliers brace for chlorine shortage but not all agencies in the state are affected by supply failures of the chemical critical for treating tap water. On June 14, Clackamas County wastewater and drinking water providers received a notice that their sodium hypochlorite supplier might not be able to honor promised deliveries of the chlorine that's critical for treating tap water.