The Meadowlark Mercantile mixes eco-friendly with vintage finds

The fun, boutique store in Sherwood features eco-friendly products and some funny signs

Inspired in part by Oregon's state bird, the Western Meadowlark, Jamie Jones has started a new business in Sherwood, The Meadowlark Mercantile, which features clothing, accessories, bath and body products, as well as fun home décor items.

After a grand opening weekend, the store is officially open at Hunters Ridge, a mixed-use complex that has the quaint look of old England.

The birth of The Meadowlark Mercantile came after a career change of pace for Jones.

"Up until last October, I spent 13 years working for a large company, in Beaverton," Jones recalled. "I got laid off during the pandemic – my husband and I have lived here in Sherwood for the last five years and didn't want to leave."

Faced with a decision, Jones added, "It was get another corporate job and commute again to somewhere, or, kind of, take the skills that I learned at my last job and do something different."

The Meadowlark Mercantile started online before moving to the physical location in Sherwood.

"We were looking here, we were looking in Newberg – wherever we could find for a physical location," Jones said, noting the Sherwood location worked out perfectly.

"It's five minutes from my house," she said. "My kids can come with me to work some days."

Jones describes The Meadowlark Mercantile, located at 20508 S.W. Roy Rogers Road, Suite 147, as a "boutique store that mixes small-batch eco-friendly products that are predominantly made and sold by women, and we mix that with fun little vintage finds."

The idea behind the store is to be very "Oregon."

Jones, who is from Oregon and grew up in Pendleton, said, "I really wanted something that was indicative of Oregon, so that was the Western Meadowlark. It's the state bird of Oregon. A lot of people don't know that."

Her store features numerous, fun boutique items for the home, including a small display featuring foods and beverages.

"I wanted to find things that were made in Oregon, if I could," Jones said. "That's where we get toffees which are made in Bend. The simple syrups are made in Bend."

This section also features individual tea bags, with such exotic flavors as white lemon ginger.

The Meadowlark Mercantile offers jewelry, soaps, body scrubs, and lavender products.

In addition to clothing, her store features vintage furniture that are refinished and painted.

"Trying to be eco-friendly, we didn't want to just go buy something else that's new," Jones said, adding, "Let's give something a new life and a new purpose."

As you enter the store, off to the side in a special room, look for vintage furniture and a number of boutique item that will liven up your home.

"We have everything from fun t-shirts, art prints, blankets, candles," Jones said, noting a small kids section features items that include hand-designed Jack in the Boxes. "Kids think that they're just amazing so it's kind of fun to see them interact with things that are not electronic."

At The Meadowlark Mercantile, look for items to change throughout the year. It's an evolving process at Jones' store.

"We get products in every week," she said. "You can go on our website (themeadowlarkmercantile.com) and we showcase all the stuff that we get in new every week. This week we got in some really beautiful stainless steel bowls and trays. Next week we're getting more funny signs."

The funny signs illustrate the importance of humor for Jones.

"I think the things that been resonating most with people so far are the funny signs and funny tea towels," Jones said. "I have a quirky sense of humor."

Jones is looking forward to meeting the community as her business becomes noticed.

"Just meeting the people who have come in so far has been amazing," she said. "Now I get to interact with people every day. They get to come in. They get to look around. We get to have a conversation about their kids or about their day."