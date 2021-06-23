Coast Guard open to providing more information on Seacor Power investigation

The US Coast Guard said during a committee hearing Wednesday that they are open to providing more information on the SEACOR Power capsizing investigation.

Congressman Clay Higgins questioned U.S. Coast Guard Admiral Karl Schultz during that House Homeland Security Committee hearing and requested further investigatory actions.

"You have my commitment, sir, for a briefing. Absolutely. We are working with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) regarding investigatory occurrences for that situation. We need to understand what transpired. We are working in a unified command environment right now as they try to recover and right that vessel," Schultz said in response to Higgins inquiry on more information.

Higgins says that since the April 13 capsizing, he has received many in-depth briefings and has traveled to the incident site by water and air.

See the video of the questioning from Higgins here

"We must address legitimate questions regarding the Coast Guard's vessel response plans and concerns of recovery capabilities as well as the frequency and timeliness of updates for the crew members' families in the event of an incident," Higgins said in the hearing.

Schultz said that the Coast Gurad would be open to briefing Higgins team and other interested committee members.

"Sir, I appreciate the emotion involved in this. You have my commitment to learn from this through the investigatory process. We would be absolutely committed to coming and briefing your staff or if that's in a hearing whatever route that's deemed appropriate by the committee, sir. We want to inform into that and try to preclude such tragic occurrences from the future," Schultz said.

