Pritzker Administration Receives 70,000 Complete Applications for Rental Relief Funding

SPRINGFIELD – A total of $3.3 million was awarded to 149 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across the state including cities in LaSalle, Putnam, and Bureau counties. The Spring Valley, Oglesby, Sheridan, Tonica and Magnolia fire departments will all be receiving between 19 and $25,000 each. The Small Equipment Grant Program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 each for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment. This program is an innovative approach to a problem that has long caused difficulties for the fire departments and not-for profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those that have hardships in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment. The purpose is to allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small equipment that they may otherwise not be able to purchase.