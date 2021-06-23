Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Pritzker Administration Receives 70,000 Complete Applications for Rental Relief Funding

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority announced that the Illinois Rental Payment Program has paid out $70 million to landlords on tenants’ behalf in 87 counties as the Authority reviews the nearly 70,000 applications it has received for rental assistance. An additional $17 million has been approved and is in the process of being paid out with hundreds of millions of additional dollars expected to be sent out the door in the coming weeks in Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Development#Landlords
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Putnam, ILwalls102.com

Pritzker administration awards $3.3 million to first responders, local cities included

SPRINGFIELD – A total of $3.3 million was awarded to 149 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across the state including cities in LaSalle, Putnam, and Bureau counties. The Spring Valley, Oglesby, Sheridan, Tonica and Magnolia fire departments will all be receiving between 19 and $25,000 each. The Small Equipment Grant Program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 each for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment. This program is an innovative approach to a problem that has long caused difficulties for the fire departments and not-for profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those that have hardships in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment. The purpose is to allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small equipment that they may otherwise not be able to purchase.
PoliticsPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes leaving Pritzker administration

Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes is out of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration. At an unrelated press conference Thursday morning, Pritzker thanked Hynes for his time as the deputy governor of budget and economy, calling him a “steady first mate to steer our fiscal ship out of decades of turbulent waters.”. “......
PoliticsKPVI Newschannel 6

Bill capping township general assistance funds on Pritzker desk

(The Center Square) – Townships in Illinois would be required to either lower taxes or even possibly rebate excess general assistance funds to taxpayers under a bill that’s on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk. In 2017, a measure from state Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, was enacted that prohibits townships from having...
AdvocacyDurango Herald

Applications open for relief funding

Southwest Colorado Respite Resources is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides funding for respite care through an application process to those who meet eligibility criteria. SCoRR pays a licensed agency for relief services directly, along with helping with other resources pertaining to respite care. Caring for loved ones is stressful,...
Illinois Stateedglentoday.com

Governor Pritzker and State Fire Marshal Announce Illinois Fire Department COVID-19 Relief Grants

SPRINGFIELD - Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez today announced an innovative funding opportunity specifically addressing Illinois fire departments impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $1,000,000 will be available to assist approximately 80 impacted fire departments that operate in diverse communities throughout the state. Under this one-time grant opportunity, eligible Illinois fire departments could receive up to $15,000 in order to make up for lost donation revenues stemming from their inability to host local fundraising events during 2020. These fundraising events pay for necessities like fuel for fire trucks, utilities, and insurance.
Illinois Statenowdecatur.com

Pritzker administration announces large Illinois businesses to report equal pay information in 2022

June 29, 2021 – Following Governor Pritzker’s signature of SB1847, businesses with 100 or more employees will be required to provide the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) with details about its workers and their pay beginning in 2022. The forthcoming change will require qualifying, private employers to submit information in line with current requirements by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).
Illinois State959theriver.com

Pritzker, IHDA Update Status Of Illinois Rental Payment Plan

Governor J.B. Pritzker and officials with the Illinois Housing Development Authority are providing an update on The Illinois Rental Payment Program. Officials announced yesterday that the program has paid out on 70-million dollars to landlords on tenants’ behalf in 87 counties. The authority is continuing to review the nearly 70-thousand applications for rental assistance that have been received. Hundreds of millions of additional funds are expected to be disbursed in the coming weeks.
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Awards Nearly $95 Million To Equity-focused Healthcare Collaboratives Across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker today announced $94.3 million will be awarded in the state’s inaugural round of Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives funding. The Department of Healthcare and Family Services will administer the awards to eight innovative partnerships across the state with the goal of reorienting healthcare in Illinois to reduce healthcare inequities, improve health outcomes, address social determinants of health, and remedy persistent difficulty for underserved Continue Reading
AgriculturePosted by
CBS News

Black farmers might not receive their own debt-relief funding

Earlier this year, Black farmers were slated to receive billions of dollars in federal aid to wipe away their U.S. Department of Agriculture loans. The chance of actually getting that money however is starting to wither. That's because two federal judges have blocked Black, Brown and other farmers of color...
PoliticsMadison County Record

ILLINOIS GOVERNOR'S OFFICE: Gov. Pritzker Announces Eight Appointments to Illinois Authorities, Commissions, Systems and Public Administrator Positions

Illinois Governor's Office issued the following announcement on June 25. Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:. PUBLIC GUARDIANS AND PUBLIC ADMINISTRATORS. Sharon Rudy will serve as Public Administrator and Public Guardian of Jo Daviess, Ogle,...
Decatur, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces Significant Expansion of Financial Assistance for Families Seeking Child Care and Providers

DECATUR - Building on his commitment to making Illinois the leading state in the country for families raising young children, Governor JB Pritzker today announced a significant expansion of financial assistance for both families and providers that allow children to return to quality, affordable child care programs. Eighty percent of families will pay less for child care under this latest round of changes, to be administered by the Illinois Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Child Car Continue Reading
California StateSanta Barbara Edhat

State Rental Assistance Available with CA COVID-19 Rent Relief Program

Do You Need Help with Rent or Utilities? You may be eligible for the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program. Financial assistance is available from the State of California for income eligible renters and their landlords who have been impacted by COVID-19 and have past due rent or utilities, or who need help with upcoming rent or utilities.