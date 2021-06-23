Cancel
Second Sight Medical plans to raise $50 million from public offering

By Sean Whooley
massdevice.com
 8 days ago

Los Angeles-based Second Sight priced the underwritten public offering of 10 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $5 per share to yield gross proceeds of $50 million, according to a news release. Should an overallotment option granted through a 45-day option to purchase up to...

www.massdevice.com
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of $350 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 14,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Cerevel of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $350 million. The offering is expected to close on July 7, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Cerevel has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2,100,000 shares of its common stock, at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
BusinessGenomeWeb

Caribou Biosciences Files for $100M IPO

NEW YORK – In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Caribou Biosciences said it is planning a $100 million initial public offering. The firm hasn't yet priced or set a date for the offering, but said it expects that its new shares will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CRBU once the IPO closes. BofA Securities, Citigroup, and SVB Leerink are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
Healthfreightwaves.com

Medical supplier focused on e-commerce raises $1.5 million

This is an excerpt from Medically Necessary, a health care supply chain newsletter. Subscribe here. The news: A Seattle-based startup aiming to give health care providers an easier way to get medical supplies recently raised $1.5 million in seed funding to expand its business. Founders JT Garwood and Jack Miller...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Graphite Bio Announces Closing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering And Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares

Graphite Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRPH), a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies that harness targeted gene integration to treat or cure serious diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share on June 29, 2021. In addition, on June 29, 2021, the underwriters exercised in full their option to purchase 2,100,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering of the additional shares is expected to occur on July 2, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

The Glimpse Group Announces Pricing Of $12.3 Million Initial Public Offering And Nasdaq Listing Under Ticker Symbol 'VRAR'

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions, today announced the pricing of an underwritten initial public offering of 1,750,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $12.3 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 262,500 shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about July 6, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Torrid Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Torrid Holdings Inc. ("Torrid" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11.0 million shares of its common stock to be sold by certain of Torrid's existing shareholders at a price of $21.00 per share. In addition, the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy an additional 1.65 million shares of common stock from such selling shareholders at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions. Torrid will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling shareholders. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on July 1, 2021, under the ticker symbol "CURV". The offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Branford, CTPosted by
TheStreet

Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Partial Exercise Of Overallotment Option From Public Offering Of Preferred Stock

BRANFORD, Conn., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) today announced that in connection with its previously disclosed public offering of 1,700,000 shares of its 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") that closed on June 29, 2021, the underwriters of such offering have partially exercised their overallotment option to purchase an additional 203,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock. The partial exercise of the overallotment option will generate net proceeds to the Company of approximately $4.9 million after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions. Closing on the overallotment shares is expected to occur Friday, July 2, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ventas (VTR) to Acquire New Senior Investment Group (SNR) in All Equity $2.3 Billion Transaction

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas”) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) (“New Senior”) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Ventas will acquire New Senior in an all-stock transaction (the “Transaction”), valued at approximately $2.3 billion, including $1.5 billion of New Senior debt.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Announces Pricing Of $225,000,000 Initial Public Offering

New York, NY, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 22,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and will begin trading tomorrow, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, under the ticker symbol "THCPU". Each unit consists of one of the Company's shares of Class A common stock and one-fifth of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "THCP" and "THCPW," respectively.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Meed Growth Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2021) - Meed Growth Corp. (TSXV: MEED.P) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its initial public offering of 4,000,000 common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $400,000 (the "Offering"). The Corporation is also pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its non-brokered private placement offering of 1,500,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $150,000 (the "Private Placement"). After completion of the Offering and the Private Placement, the Corporation now has 13,500,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Increases Bought Deal Offering to 3.3M Shares at $3/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA) (the "Company" or "Panbela"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced public offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 3,333,334 shares of common stock of the Company at a price to the public of $3.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the public offering is expected to occur on or about July 2, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

PANBELA THERAPEUTICS INCREASES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK TO $10.0 MILLION

MINNEAPOLIS, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA) (the "Company" or "Panbela"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced public offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 3,333,334 shares of common stock of the Company at a price to the public of $3.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the public offering is expected to occur on or about July 2, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Plus-size women's clothing provider Torrid to offer 10 million shares in IPO, up from earlier plan to offer 8 million

Torrid Holdings Inc. , a direct-to-consumer provider of plus-size women's clothing, upsized its planned initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 10 million shares priced at $18 to $21 each, up from an earlier plan to offer 8 million shares. The company would raise $210 million at the top of that range and have a valuation of $2.3 billion, based on the 110 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "CURV." There are eight banks underwriting the deal, led by Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies. Proceeds of the deal will go to the selling shareholders. The company had a net profit of $12.9 million in the quarter to May 1, up from $12.3 million in the year-earlier period. Sales rose to $325.7 million from $156.5 million. "Torrid is on a mission to be the best direct-to-consumer apparel and intimates brand in North America by providing an unparalleled fit and experience that empowers curvy women to love the way they look and feel," the company says in its IPO filing documents.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Falcon Capital Shareholders Approve Business Combination With Sharecare, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: FCACU, FCAC, FCACW), announced today that the Company's shareholders have voted to approve all of the proposals related to the proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with Sharecare, Inc. ("Sharecare"). The Company's Board of Directors had previously approved the Business Combination and recommended that its shareholders vote in favor of it and all of the proposals relating to the Business Combination.
Businessaustinnews.net

Resolve Ventures Inc. Announces Exchange Approval of Property Option Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Resolve Ventures Inc. ('Resolve' or the 'Company') (TSX.V: RSV) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture stock exchange has approved, and Resolve has begun taking steps to earn a 100% interest in the combined 10,050.4 Ha contiguous Gravity Property and the Jack White Property (collectively the 'Gravity Jack Property') pursuant to an option agreement dated March 24, 2021 (the 'Option Agreement') with Island Time Exploration Ltd, Calderan Ventures Ltd., and Raymond Wladichuk (collectively the 'Vendors'). The Gravity Jack Property is located in the New Westminster Mining Division, near Boston Bar British Columbia, Canada.
EconomyPosted by
MarketWatch

Tesla rival Xpeng prices global offering of 85 million shares at HK$165 a share to raise HK$14.025 billion

Chinese electric-car maker Xpeng Inc. priced its global offering of 85 million Class A shares on Wednesday at HK$165 ($21.25) per share for gross proceeds of about HK$14.025 billion. The offer is split between an international offering of 80.75 million shares and a Hong Kong offering of 4.25 million shares. The Tesla rival is already listed on the New York Stock Exchange and has a market value of more than $30 billion. The pricing is equal to about $42.52 per ADS. There were eight banks underwriting the global offering, led by JP Morgan and BofA Securities. Proceeds will be used to invest in the company's proprietary software, including its Xpilot and Xmart operating systems, to develop new models and upgrade its hardware, for other technology investments, marketing and to expand its network of stores and charging stations. China is a key market for electric vehicles, and new entrants such as Xpeng and NIO have emerged in recent years as rivals to Elon Musk's Tesla. U.S.-listed shares were down 1.6% premarket but have gained about 3.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 14%.
Columbus, OHcrowdfundinsider.com

Millennial-Focused home finance platform raises $100 Million from Accel

Home finance platform Lower has raised $100 million in Series A funding from venture capital firm Accel as residential real estate is emerging as the top favorite means to invest. With this, Accel’s partner John Locke is joining Lower’s board of directors. Lower is focused on millennials and Gen-Z, with over 16,000 reviews averaging five stars.