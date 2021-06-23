Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

LeVar Burton Launches Internet Class Teaching 'Power of Storytelling'

NewsTimes
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeVar Burton, actor, director and famed host of “Reading Rainbow,” has launched an online course sharing his approach to storytelling — and how to effectively connect with other people. Burton’s internet course, “The Power of Storytelling,” is available on MasterClass, as part of the site’s $180 annual membership. Comprising 13...

www.newstimes.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Jodie Foster
Person
Bob Iger
Person
David Mamet
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Shonda Rhimes
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Rupaul
Person
Ken Burns
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Spike Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Levar#Masterclass#Pbs#A Peabody Award#Masterclass Com#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Disney
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jeopardy!': LeVar Burton's First Photo as Guest Host Revealed

While LeVar Burton's highly-anticipated stint as Jeopardy! guest host is still a month away, the producers have already released a photo of the actor on the show's set in Los Angeles. After Alex Trebek's death in November 2020, Jeopardy! fans petitioned to have the Reading Rainbow host named the next permanent host. Instead, the Jeopardy! team decided to do a season of guest hosts to try things out. They still agreed to have Burton host for a week in July.
TV & Videostrekmovie.com

LeVar Burton Wanted Geordi To Get The Girl On ‘Star Trek: TNG,’ And Really Wants That ‘Jeopardy!’ Gig

LeVar Burton has been in the public eye since he was 19 and starred in the iconic miniseries “Roots,” and never left. He was recently interviewed by the New York Times about fame, his public persona vs. his private one, and the next big job he’s up for: hosting Jeopardy!. During the interview, he also talked a bit about the importance of his role as Geordi La Forget on Star Trek: The Next Generation as well as road not taken by the writers that he’d change if he could.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

LeVar Burton says "it will hurt" if he isn't tapped to host Jeopardy!, but "I will get over it"

In a wide-ranging New York Times interview, Burton discussed badly wanting the Jeopardy! job, plus his career from Roots to Reading Rainbow to Star Trek: The Next Generation. "It’s difficult to explain, but there’s something inside me that says this makes sense," Burton says of Jeopardy!, which he'll guest-host the week of July 26. "I feel like this is what I’m supposed to do. I have been watching Jeopardy! more or less every night of my life since Art Fleming was host. Fleming hosted the game show for a total of 12 years before Alex Trebek took the reins, which he held for 37 years. Jeopardy! is a cultural touchstone, and for a Black man to occupy that podium is significant. Look, I have had a career for the (expletive) ages. Roots, Star Trek, Reading Rainbow. Won a Grammy. For Best Spoken Word Album in 2000 for The Autobiography of Martin Luther King Jr. Got a shelf full of Emmys. I’m a storyteller, and game shows are tremendous stories. There’s a contest, there’s comedy, there’s drama. If you don’t know your (expletive) on Jeopardy! you’re sunk in full view of the entire nation. The stakes are high. I love that." Burton was also asked if it "complicate(s) the image of you as almost a secular pop-culture saint like Alex Trebek or Fred Rogers" since he's written a 1997 novel, titled Aftermath, about a United States recovering from a series of catastrophic events, including violent racial conflicts after the assassination of the nation's first Black president-elect by a white extremist. "Wow. I love talking to people who have taken the time to read my book. I’m enormously proud of it," says Burton. "I just recorded a digital version of it with a new author’s note. I threw out the old author’s note about how I came to be a science-fiction fan and instead addressed the time in which we find ourselves now and some of the ways in which the events at the beginning of the novel are kind of prescient." What if Burton doesn't get the job? "It will hurt," he says. "I’m not going to lie. But if that happens, I will get over it. I will be fine. Remember: Everything happens perfectly and for a reason. That is my default. It’s all going to be OK. Because it always is."
TV & VideosComplex

LeVar Burton on Wanting ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosting Gig: ‘There’s Something Inside Me That Says This Makes Sense’

As the search for the permanent host for Jeopardy! marches onward, LeVar Burton continues to be open about his desire to land that role. Well, more accurately he’s being asked about it and he’s just answering the questions but, yeah, he wants it. The latest instance of this subject being brought up came in an interview with The New York Times Magazine. Burton’s response followed the interviewer opening the sit-down by asking him, “Last fall, you tweeted that you feel as if you’ve been preparing your whole life for the Jeopardy! job. In what way? And also, why do you want the gig so badly?”
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Attention: LeVar Burton wants to read your short stories.

Those of you with fond memories of LeVar Burton reading to you through Reading Rainbow, you have the opportunity to turn the tables: with some work on your end, LeVar Burton might read your story aloud. Lit Hub is excited to announce that the Reading Rainbow star’s podcast, LeVar Burton...
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

LeVar Burton Reads Writing Contest

Podcast, in partnership with Fiyah magazine, has announced a new short story writing contest with the theme “Origins & Encounters”. Submissions will be open August 1-31 with the winner announced on October 15, 2021. Submissions “must include speculative or fantastical elements.” Judges include LeVar Burton, L.D. Lewis, and Diana M. Pho.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

10 Emerging Queer Models on What Pride Means in 2021

After 18 months of living through a pandemic, a new civil rights movement, and various stages of lockdown, this Pride month marks an important moment to pause and celebrate the resilience and progress of the LGBT+ community following an unprecedented year—but also a long-overdue reconvening of the queer chosen families that lie at its beating heart. Few understand that better than Rafael Martínez, the Tijuana-born, New York-based photographer whose images of young, queer people in Baja California offer a piercing insight into the challenges and triumphs of a community that is constantly under threat.
Carthage, TXpanolawatchman.com

Esquire's Film Camp teaches kids the art of storytelling

The Country Music Hayride and Carthage Main Street’s inaugural film camp taught kids all about how to tell stories through film. The camp was divided into two groups — those learning production and those learning acting. On the first day, campers worked together on learning different film shots with the...
Visual ArtDaily Californian

Now you see us: How LGBTQ+ artists have contributed to world of visual art

The yearning for visibility is a burning ache felt most by people who are excluded, silenced and mistreated. Marginalized people have searched poetry, listened to music and watched films to find representations of themselves and see anything that resembles their innermost feelings and experiences. With visibility comes hope for respect, validation and equality. Through visual art, whether it be paintings, propaganda or photographs, queer people have gotten the chance to be makers and subjects of art that transform their invisibility to radical visibility.