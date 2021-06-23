Durbin: Product That Increases Youth Vaping Use Must Be Rejected By FDA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today voted against House Democrats’ $547.9 billion surface transportation bill, the INVEST in America Act. Bost spoke on the House floor during debate to express his opposition to the bill. Click here to watch his speech. “There is no question that we need to fix our crumbling infrastructure around the United States,” said Bost. “But this bill will not do that – in fact the funds included cannot Continue Reading