New York City, NY

A-Rod Just Rented a House a Mile Away From J-Lo’s Home 2 Months After Their Breakup

By Jason Pham
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New neighbors. Alex Rodriguez rented a house near Jennifer Lopez’s Hamptons home as he looks for a permanent place to live after their breakup. Page Six reported on Monday, June 21, that A-Rod had moved into a $5 million mansion in Bridgehampton, New York, as he searches for property to buy in New York City and the Hamptons. In a twist of fate, A-Rod’s rental is just over a mile from J-Lo’s $10 million mansion in Water Mill, New York, where the former couple spent summer 2020 in quarantine with their kid. (J-Lo shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while A-Rod is the father to daughters Ella, 13, and Natasha, 16, from his marriage to ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.)

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Le Bilboquet#A Rod Corp#Tmz
