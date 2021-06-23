Cancel
Iowa Announces Additional Support for Child Care Providers

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
(Des Moines) The Iowa Governor’s Office announced steps to address the State’s Childcare issue. A Wednesday’s press conference Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced additional support for child care providers across the state

Reynolds says the added support includes increased Child Care Assistance rates, stipends to accelerate COVID recovery efforts, and enhancements to programs promoting educational opportunities for child care providers. Reynolds says this additional assistance will be critical for child care providers as the Governor’s Child Care Task Force reviews and develops policy recommendations in advance of the 2022 legislative session.

To further the State of Iowa’s support for child care workers’ pursuit of higher education, the Department of Human Services (DHS) will expand the T.E.A.C.H. and Child Care WAGE$ program statewide through the Fiscal Year 2022. T.E.A.C.H. is a comprehensive scholarship program that provides educational opportunities to the early childhood workforce. With a proven record of reducing turnover, the WAGE$ program provides education-based salary supplements to the early care and education workforce.

To support those providers accepting federal Child Care Assistance, DHS has completed an updated 2020 Market Rate Survey, resulting in increased rates effective July 1, 2021. Currently, providers are being paid at a 2017 rate, and rates must be increased to reflect the current market.

Lastly, DHS will continue to pay providers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic monthly stipends and unlimited absent days for CCA until August 31, 2021. Through the summer, supporting child care providers will continue to stabilize child care for working families as Iowa continues on its recovery from COVID-19.

On March 10, 2021, Governor Kim Reynolds signed Executive Order 8, launching a new Child Care Task Force to develop a comprehensive strategy to address the child care shortage and barrier to work in Iowa. The task force, representing business, non-profit and community organizations, providers, and local government, has been working vigorously and will complete its 100-day challenge in July 2021.

