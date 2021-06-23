As AGC Enters Cannes With 'Moonfall' and More, the Independent Studio Continues Plans for Growth

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is officially set to launch production, as THR is reporting that the upcoming horror-thriller movie finally in the works from Amblin Partners has added a slew of actors to its cast. Most notably, Javier Botet, known for portraying many of the scariest creatures from our nightmares on film, has been cast in the role of Dracula. André Øvredal (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark) will direct the film about the ship responsible for transporting the vampire from Transylvania to London in Bram Stoker's original novel.