Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Dave Navarro's New Art Collaboration Focuses on Mental Health

NewsTimes
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Navarro, a vocal survivor of depression for more than 40 years, is highlighting the conversation about mental illness and mental health through a new art collaboration with L.A. artist PADHiA. Together, they are creating fine art, street art and prints, under the name Duel Diagnosis. “When it comes to...

www.newstimes.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Dave Navarro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Graffiti Art#Ptsd#Americans#Musicares#Yungblud#Paramount#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Arts
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Rolling Stone

Dave Navarro and L.A. Artist PADHiA Made a Giant Cuckoo Clock to Examine Mental Health With Humor

Dave Navarro, a guy who’s spent years shredding guitar with Jane’s Addiction and served as a judge on a tattoo reality competition, has probably one of the most wholesome hobbies a rock star could have: collecting cuckoo clocks. He began purchasing the timepieces in the Nineties, and on a recent Zoom call, one hangs not so conspicuously on the wall behind him, as he and the Los Angeles-based artist PADHiA discuss their latest artistic collaboration. It’s a piece that threads Navarro’s longtime passion with his and PADHiA’s mutual interest in using visual arts to explore issues of mental health and trauma. It is indeed a cuckoo clock, but one that stands 15 feet tall, with a dial that’s been cut open to serve as a door into an immersive world of Navarro and PADHiA’s making.
Mental Healthwegotthiscovered.com

New Documentary Mental Health And Horror To Explore The Genre’s Positive Effects

It’s no secret that horror movies have a bad reputation, a perception not helped by mainstream audience’s refusal to take them seriously. Despite often being seen as disturbing pieces of psychological torture that distort their viewer’s perception of reality they often have the opposite effect, a perspective to be explored in Mental Health and Horror.
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Creative Arts Camp for positive mental health held

On Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, 2021, Trust for Youth and Child Leadership (TYCL) International organized the Creative Arts Camp for Positive Mental Health at the Pajama Factory. Over 17 local youth from the local community participated in this camp, learning to create artwork as a means to deal with stress, anxiety, and depression. Mallory Scoppa Gardner, an art educator who taught at the camp, designed the activities to focus on understanding mental health issues, recognizing their symptoms, and using therapeutic arts to cope with mental health challenges positively. “Participants use color pencils and watercolor kits to express their emotions by connecting their color to a mood and lines and shapes for their feelings. They also learned a watercolor technique and connected that to being able to let go of control and accept imperfections,” explained Ms. Gardner. Participants were encouraged to let loose and be creative while at the same time self-reflecting on their feelings.
Mental HealthPopMatters

Gatlin’s “Hospital” Is a Mental Health Portrait in Soft-Focus

If you listen close enough to “Hospital”, the last single from Gatlin’s sophomore EP To Remind Me of Home, beneath the vibraphone-like chimes is the faintest ringing as if she were playing water-filled wine glasses in the back of the recording studio. It’s the smallest detail, hidden under guitar strums as gentle as a curtain breeze, but one that colors the ballad with the slightest bit of ethereality, like a Sofia Coppola frame: clad in pure white, warm suburban light from the window, eyes transfixed to the ceiling. There’s a shy smirk, too, in the way Gatlin approaches self-deprecation (“I find it kind of funny how much pain I’m in”), modeled perhaps after Cecilia Lisbon’s infamous line.
Mental HealthThrive Global

A Women’s Guide to Mental Health Management

BiPolar. Depressed. Nuts. Confused. Scary. Dumb. Crazy. Spastic. Stressed. Demented. Women know how painful it is when someone close to them called them these things when they go through the feels. Whether mental health issues are ongoing, temporary, diagnosed, or self-diagnosed, it doesn’t matter. When a woman cannot get a grip because life is becoming too much, they need to know that they are okay, life will be OK, and that help and support is available. Some of this has to come from within, but there are many different sources of outside help that are available, especially if you don’t know where to start.
Colorado Springs, COrmpbs.org

Mental Health Matters event invites community to express themselves through art

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mental health looks different for everyone, and so does the way it’s expressed. In an effort to destigmatize mental health, the Colorado Springs-based Solid Rock Community Development Corporation, which invests resources to help local communities, partnered with Colorado College's Mobile Arts Truck to host the annual Mental Health Matters event at Soaring Eagles Park. The goal: To invite people of all ages to express themselves through art.
Mental Healthnurseryworld.co.uk

New perinatal mental health resources launched

The interactive resources, known as Factographics, have been developed after researchers at the University of Surrey identified three distinct groups with unmet needs. Dr Ranjana Das and Dr Paul Hodkinson at the University of Surrey, said, ‘Though it can often be a time of joy, becoming a new parent can be immensely challenging.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Demi Lovato's new short-form Roku show will cover feminism, mental health, and um, aliens

Alright, are you ready for the newest project that feels like it was made by throwing darts at a board of potential ideas? The Demi Lovato Show, hosted by singer/actor Demi Lovato, will ambitiously cover police reform, feminism, trans rights, activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health, and the average UFO, all in ten minute episodes. No, this is not the same show as the unscripted alien series for Peacock, Unidentified With Demi Lovato, which they will host alongside their sister and best friend, this is another show in which Lovato will dive into the existence of aliens.
Mental HealthLiterary Hub

Lucy Foulkes on the Pandemic’s Impact on Mental Health

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Lucy Foulkes, the author of Losing Our Minds: What Mental Illness Really...
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

“Mental Health Matters, Coping with Art” event Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Solid Rock Community Development Corporation and Be The Change 719 are hosting a Mental Health event in Colorado Springs this Saturday. The event is family-friendly, and all are welcome, including kids. The goal of Saturday's event is to utilize art to cope with any mental health issues and push The post “Mental Health Matters, Coping with Art” event Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
Roanoke, VAtheroanoker.com

Shifting the Spotlight to Children’s Mental Health

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. After the collective trauma of COVID-19, kids will need help to get back on track. This time last summer, the shock of the arrival and worldwide spread of COVID-19 had...
MusicNews Talk 1490

10 Times Missy Elliott Pushed The Culture Through Music And Fashion

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Trendsetter, musical pioneer, and culture pusher, Missy Elliott has done so much for Black culture. Known for her stylish track suits, door-knocker earrings, and expressive hairstyles, the award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer has influenced an entire generation and beyond.
CelebritiesPopculture

Martha Stewart Undergoes 3-Hour Surgery After Suffering Painful Injury

In what is incredibly surprising, perhaps even blasphemous news, everyone’s favorite domestic goddess Martha Stewart is proving she isn’t perfect after all. The lifestyle expert took to social media this week to share an image of her leg in mid-air wrapped in a hefty medical bandage alongside the caption, “not the prettiest photo nor the happiest back story.” Ensuring she is okay, though, Stewart brought out several comments from fans and friends wishing for a quick recovery.
Hamilton County, NEGrand Island Independent

Creative collaborations: Many facets make up Art Farm’s jewel

Within the expanse of Hamilton County row cropland near Marquette, acres of tall, densely packed vegetation stick out like an oasis in a desert. The oasis entry is akin to a center pivot driveway, flanked by tall prairie ditch grass. Moving forward, trees hang low over the deeply rutted dirt driveway. It winds aimlessly farther into the flourishing greenery.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.