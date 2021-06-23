Waterfront Wednesdays launching in downtown Buffalo

Niagara Gazette

Buffalo Harbor Cruises is partnering with the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, Explore & More Children’s Museum, Buffalo Heritage Carousel and IMAGINE Greater Buffalo to create a family-friendly event called Waterfront Wednesdays.

Starting in July, when you purchase an adult ticket on a Wednesday Landmark Cruise a child can cruise for free. Dennis Galucki, founder of IMAGINE Greater Buffalo, will deliver a special storyline that takes you from the past to the present and beyond. Guests will also receive a voucher for children to visit the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, Explore & More Children’s Museum and the Buffalo Heritage Carousel free with paid admission of an adult.

“Buffalo Harbor Cruises has been part of the Waterfront for 50 years. In 1981, we relocated our three-vessel operation directly in front of The Sullivans and docked there until the Erie Canal expansion project moved us back to Erie Basin Marina in 2000. We have always felt a special bond with the Military Park because for a long time we were the only waterfront attractions. Dennis Galucki, the storyteller on the Wednesday Landmark Cruise which he founded, brainstormed with us late last season and that is how Waterfront Wednesdays was born,” said BHC President Ryan Hayhurst.

All cruises aboard Miss Buffalo II will follow current guidelines put forth by the CDC.

“A collaboration with the Naval Park made even more sense to us with the news of The Sullivans sinking earlier this year. Buffalo stepped up and we want to do the same, so a portion of Wednesday sales will benefit the “All Hands On Deck, Save the Sullivans” initiative. We are thrilled to be the oldest attraction on the Buffalo waterfront and also humbled to be partnering with the newest waterfront experiences, Explore & More and the amazing Heritage Carousel. We have high hopes for this collaboration”, Hayhurst added.

Buffalo Harbor Cruises is a family business that has been cruising the waterways of Buffalo since 1971. Currently sailing the Miss Buffalo II, BHC once operated a fleet of three boats with a collective capacity of more than 500 passengers. Buffalo Harbor Cruises boasts a combined ridership of more than 1 million people from all over the world, topping out at almost 30,000 in 2019. Miss Buffalo II is a 100-ton, open-air vessel with two decks, two bars that can carry 198 passengers. BHC employs 26 employees, some coming back seasonally for more than 35 years. Cruises are offered May through September with a variety of options that include corporate events, field trips, brunch, Oktoberfest, narrated sightseeing, TGIF and sunset cruises.