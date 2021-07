As we head into the weekend, (Friday, July 2 to Sunday, July 4), Wearside looks set to experience a mostly cloudy weekend with some sunny spells and wet weather. While the England squad prepare for their quarter-final Euro match against Ukraine, Met Office forecasters are predicting that Sunderland will see temperatures of around 18°C for the majority of the weekend as the city is set for some overcast and showery spells.