What you need to know about the delta coronavirus variant in Virginia

Headlines around the world about the delta variant of the coronavirus have been grim.

It’s “highly contagious” and “aggressive,” news outlets have reported. It’s the “greatest threat” to America’s efforts to defeat the virus, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday, adding that already about a fifth of the nation’s new cases are due to delta.

The variant, which originated in India, has arrived in Virginia.

So how worried should we be? Here’s what you should know.

A variant is the mutation of a virus at the genetic level. It morphs to gain a foothold. Being different from the original strain is not a problem in itself. But some of the variants — delta in particular — have proven to be much more contagious, complicating efforts to contain it.

The delta variant may also cause more severe illness than the original strain in unvaccinated people — those infected were twice as likely to be hospitalized than those with at least one other variant strain, some studies suggest.

The variant first popped up in the commonwealth in April, said Caroline Holsinger, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s surveillance and investigation division and deputy state epidemiologist. It spreads about 40-60% more quickly than some other variants, she said.

There have now been 41 confirmed cases, with nearly half in Virginia’s central region, with six in the region that includes Hampton Roads, five in the northwest and a dozen in Northern Virginia.

About a fifth of those cases involved people who traveled internationally — from India, Afghanistan, Nepal and Qatar, Holsinger said.

But the majority did not, indicating the virus has already taken hold in several areas.

Determining the presence of variants in positive coronavirus cases takes time, she said; often public health work to stop the spread has already been done by the time a lab confirms a variant was involved.

Overall, the six variants of concern, including delta, are likely much more common in our communities than the data suggest, VDH officials say. They are only able to test a small amount of the state’s COVID-19 samples for variants.

The alpha variant, for instance, which came out of the U.K., is believed to have become dominant not just in Virginia but nationwide. The state health department lists only 2,278 cases as being definitively linked to alpha — out of 679,137 total coronavirus cases to date — but officials suspect there are many more.

Cases from the delta variant in states around Virginia also are ticking up, Holsinger said. But what this will all mean here remains to be seen. The number of total COVID-19 infections has continued to steadily decline, she said.

And while “we aren’t where we need to be fully with vaccinations,” she said, vaccine rates are slowly increasing. Vaccination appears to work against the delta variant just as it does all other strains: immunization prevents severe illness and death.

Some early research suggests that more breakthrough infections — contracting COVID-19 despite being vaccinated — are caused by the delta variant, the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute has noted.

Holsinger said that’s something the health department is monitoring closely. Seven of the 41 cases so far involved breakthroughs.

“The short is we have really good data that show vaccines work against the delta variant,” Holsinger said.

For those who remain unvaccinated, including children, the situation could be modestly worse, according to the New York Times. In England, where delta already is dominant, more children are being hospitalized from COVID-19, but not by wide margins, the Times reported.

Holsinger said the traditional mitigation measures we’ve all become accustomed to — handwashing, distancing, masks in some situations — will have to continue to be part of the toolbox, as officials push for greater vaccination coverage.

With the delta variant, cases could start to tick up in the fall if Virginia’s overall vaccine rate doesn’t go up by a couple dozen percentage points, according to the Biocomplexity Institute.

It’s difficult to project, though. VDH expected other variants to play a bigger role in COVID-19 outbreaks, and that hasn’t necessarily been the case, regional epidemiologist Ana Colon told The Pilot recently.

“Our goal is to get as close to zero (COVID cases), if not zero, as possible,” Holsinger said. Vaccinating more people, as well as epidemiologists investigating outbreaks, is “the best way we can stamp it out ... and stop the spread of variants like delta.”

To find a COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 12 or older, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-829-4682.

Katherine Hafner, 757-222-5208, katherine.hafner@pilotonline.com