American Recovery Act funding prioritizes homelessness, small businesses, direct assistance to workers and families, community health and equity

By Erika Lindsay
 9 days ago

On May 27, 2021, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan, together with Council President M. Lorena González and Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, announced the “Seattle Rescue Plan”, a $128.4 million package in federal recovery funds to aid Seattle’s recovery from the pandemic and COVID-related economic impacts.

Budget Chair Mosqueda, Council President González and Mayor Durkan crafted this legislation to respond to the most pressing needs facing Seattle. The proposed investments are informed by and are a reflection of shared priorities of the Mayor and the Council, as represented in Council Resolution 31999, which was adopted in March of this year to guide the City’s investment of ARPA funds.

Artists, organizations and every part of the ecosystem that supports the arts has been devastated by the pandemic and the city is investing in our sector to create the region that we all envision. The arts have sustained us, uplifted our community, and provided us all with connection and belonging as we grapple through this unprecedented time. Even in the midst of devastation our sector has continued to innovate and produce phenomenal content. It is our arts and culture that help us process trauma and loss, brings joy and reminds us how we need each other. It is through the arts that we can reclaim, reimagine and rebuild our city. We need our creative and arts community to help get us through this period because they are our heart and soul and keep us connected.

About the Seattle Rescue Plan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TvvdN_0adENltA00

In April, the City passed a nearly $18 million COVID Relief package that focused on health, food and families, following deliberations in Councilmember Mosqueda’s Finance and Housing Committee. These funds, combined with the $128.4M in American Rescue Plan Act Funding, are integral to Seattle’s recovery from the social, public health and economic impacts of COVID-19.

Community Recovery and arts & culture

Our communities know best what they need to recover and the Seattle Rescue Plan will give them that support. Whether help for small businesses, investments in training, or targeted grants, Seattle is committed to building back a more vibrant, innovative, and inclusive city, together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNnjs_0adENltA00

Community Recovery $23,000,000

Apprenticeships and Retraining

Retraining/Apprenticeships $500,000

Youth Employment internship programs $500,000

Downtown and Neighborhood Recovery Grants

Downtown Recovery Grants $22,000,000

Neighborhood Recovery Grants

Nonprofit and Community Organization Stabilization Grants

Non-Profit Supports – Stabilization grants for arts/culture non-profits and other community orgs that have not had access to COVID-related funds. Investment in the cultural organizations that sustain Seattle residents and visitors throughout neighborhoods and downtown is a vital strategy for the economic recovery of Seattle. Cultural anchors will play a key role in encouraging Seattleites to re-engage with neighborhoods while attending events and return to supporting nearby businesses. As the city reopens, cultural facilities and activities will also attract tourists and regional visitors, setting us apart from other cities across the nation.

Small Business Grants

