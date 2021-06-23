Drake Bell offers guilty plea relating to charges of crimes against a child

(From Fox News) Pop icon Britney Spears has lost her battle to have her father removed from his role as conservator of her estate, despite widespread public support and an impassioned plea to the court last week. “The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice,” the court documents, which were obtained by Fox News, state. Spears’ court-appointed lawyer, Sam Ingham, asked the court to replace Jamie Spears with the Bessemer Trust.