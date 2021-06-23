'Sexy Beasts' Is Coming To Netflix, And We Have ... Questions

I consider myself a connoisseur of low-brow reality TV. 90 Day Fiancé and its constellation of spin-offs live in my psyche rent-free, and the abject bleakness of Catfish never ceases to amaze. And yet, nothing could have prepared me for the visceral horror of Netflix’s new show Sexy Beasts, a dating reality series that sounds like The Masked Singer, Love is Blind, and the furries episode of My Strange Addiction were tossed into a blender. Indeed, several hapless singles are forced to conceal their identities with elaborate animal costumes. There’s a panda, a beaver, and what I think is a bottlenose dolphin, along with fictional creatures like a mummy and a devil. The costumed heterosexuals are set up on blind dates at bars filled with paid crisis actors — sorry, I mean actual patrons — and engage in painfully awkward small talk. As some couples ostensibly make true romantic connections, the show attempts to answer that age-old question: can we fall in love without knowing what someone looks like? (The answer is yes, see the first two shows I referenced above.)