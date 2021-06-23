Cancel
'Sexy Beasts' Is Coming To Netflix, And We Have ... Questions

By Linda Holmes
NPR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, a trailer drops that instantly catches the attention of one's Twitter feed, and I started seeing discussions of Sexy Beasts as soon as Netflix put the spot out there. And that makes sense, since it opens with a scene where a woman wearing a panda head talks to a man made up to look like a bull with Carrot Top's hair.

www.npr.org
Posted by
InsideHook

What Did We Do to Deserve “Sexy Beasts,” Netflix’s New Fever Dream of a Reality Dating Show?

Spend 79 seconds of your life watching the fresh hell Netflix hath unleashed upon the unsuspecting masses in the form of a trailer for Sexy Beasts, a forthcoming reality dating show in which contests are disguised in grotesque costumes, and it’s clear the streaming giant is trying to punish us for something.What, exactly, we’ve done to offend the powers that be at Netflix remains unclear, but cold, calculated retribution is the only logical explanation for the waking nightmare that is Sexy Beasts.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix launches Sexy Beasts, a new “blind” dating series: disturbing is little

Netflix was born as a visionary video rental company, in the style Blockbuster, at the end of the 90s. However, from one moment to another and with the globalization of the Internet, it began, little by little, to produce its own content. Its formula became a real success and today it is a leader in the streaming market. In fact, it has an infinite catalog with very dissimilar proposals. So much so that his new release called Sexy Beasts has caused talk.
Posted by
The Dad

Netflix’s “Sexy Beasts” Proves We’re Officially Out of Dating Show Ideas

We have finally run out of dating show ideas. I don’t know, maybe we already had, but the new Netflix dating show seems to take things out of this world. Sometimes literally. “Sexy Beasts”, is a dating show that is “all about personality.” So a single will go on a few blind dates without knowing what they truly look like. Because those blind dates will be wearing movie-level prosthetics and makeup to make them look like…animals.
TV Seriestribuneledgernews.com

‘Sexy Beasts’: Rob Delaney to Narrate Costume-Based Dating Show on Netflix

Catastrophe star and comedian Rob Delaney is set to narrate Netflix’s unusual new dating series that will see singles transformed into various animals and mythical creatures. As first reported by Variety, Netflix has picked up two seasons of Sexy Beasts, a reality show based on Lion TV’s original British series...
TV SeriesGamespot

What's New On Netflix In July 2021? Sexy Beasts, Dynasty Warriors, And More

Netflix is unleashing a slew of new content for July 2021. This includes a whole lot of Netflix Anime selections, the return of I Think You Should Leave, and a very bizarre new dating show. Check out all the new movies, TV shows, and original content coming to the streaming service in July below, along with a few recommendations.
TV SeriesPolygon

Netflix’s new dating show Sexy Beasts demands contestants’ animal instincts

Netflix, on top of being a home for auteur filmmakers’ passion projects, giant blockbuster anime adaptations, and interactive game-like storytelling, is also a premiere player in the reality TV genre. And in true MTV-of-the-mid-2000s fashion, the streamers’ latest trend is all about dating competitions like Too Hot to Handle and The Circle. Their latest high-concept show promises to somehow out high-concept them all.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Sexy Beasts’ Netflix Trailer Baffles Social Media: “The Furry Agenda Never Sleeps”

Netflix is about to take the basic concept of Love is Blind to absolute nightmarish levels. In their new series, Sexy Beasts, the platform blends a dating reality show with, um, furries. Real-life singles will find love while sporting prosthetics that shield their face — but instead of, say, a masquerade ball, Sexy Beasts outfits the cast in animal costumes. And these aren’t cute costumes: contestants wear shockingly realistic panda, devil, beaver, and dolphin masks, among many others.
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

Furries React to Netflix's Weird New Dating Show 'Sexy Beasts'

Thanks to the popularity of shows like The Masked Singer and Love Is Blind, there’s been an explosion of content in the genre that can best be summarized as “people hiding their faces and doing things.” The latest entry is Netflix’s Sexy Beasts, a dating show in which the contestants don prosthetics and makeup to conceal their faces, the trailer for which dropped on social media Wednesday:
TV Serieswmagazine.com

Eight Unholy Thoughts We Had Watching Netflix's Sexy Beasts Trailer

I consider myself a connoisseur of low-brow reality TV. 90 Day Fiancé and its constellation of spin-offs live in my psyche rent-free, and the abject bleakness of Catfish never ceases to amaze. And yet, nothing could have prepared me for the visceral horror of Netflix’s new show Sexy Beasts, a dating reality series that sounds like The Masked Singer, Love is Blind, and the furries episode of My Strange Addiction were tossed into a blender. Indeed, several hapless singles are forced to conceal their identities with elaborate animal costumes. There’s a panda, a beaver, and what I think is a bottlenose dolphin, along with fictional creatures like a mummy and a devil. The costumed heterosexuals are set up on blind dates at bars filled with paid crisis actors — sorry, I mean actual patrons — and engage in painfully awkward small talk. As some couples ostensibly make true romantic connections, the show attempts to answer that age-old question: can we fall in love without knowing what someone looks like? (The answer is yes, see the first two shows I referenced above.)
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix's Sexy Beasts trailer has viewers feeling like they're high on drugs

The remake of the 2014 BBC dating show, which has participants going on blind dates dressed as animals and mythical creatures through the use of Hollywood movie prosthetics, is freaking people out, with some calling it very disturbing and the most insane dating show they've ever seen. "Is this what it’s like when you do lots of drugs?" tweeted a USA Today reporter.
TV SeriesThrillist

Netflix's 'Sexy Beasts' Looks Like the Strangest Dating Show Ever

It's like 'The Masked Singer' meets 'Love Is Blind.'. Let's be real: In the world of dating, as much as people like to tout how they value personality over looks, being physically attracted to somebody does matter to an extent. Of course you want someone who's kind and funny and has the same interests as you, but even those who'd like to claim that they are the least vain among us think about appearance at least a little bit.
AnimalsOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Lions, tigers, bears, love? Netflix's 'Sexy Beasts' baffles the internet

A grasshopper and a dolphin walk into a bar. There’s no joke here, only romance: In Netflix’s newly announced reality show “Sexy Beasts,” which premieres on July 21, hopeful daters don prosthetic-heavy disguises in search of a connection beyond physical attraction, a blind date by way of “The Masked Singer” and a nightmare.