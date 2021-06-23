Cancel
MLB

Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Suffers loss in rare rough outing

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Loaisiga (7-3) took the loss and was tagged with a blown save in Tuesday's loss to Kansas City. He allowed four runs on five hits while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning. Loaisiga has been mostly outstanding out of the bullpen for the Yankees this season -- he...

www.cbssports.com
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB
Baseball
Sports
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: Twins’ rough season might’ve gifted NYY great trade target

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 11: Max Kepler #26 of the Minnesota Twins (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images) The New York Yankees have not only found it difficult to get some consistency in their star-studded lineup this season, but they have almost no power from the left-hand side, which is a cardinal sin considering right field’s short porch.
MLBPinstripe Alley

What happened to Jonathan Loaisiga against the Royals?

We’re 73 games into the season, and the bullpen has been the Yankees’ MVP so far. The rotation flashed its upside early before falling back to Earth, while the offense has played well short of expectations. If not for the shutdown work of their relievers — aside from a few bumps in the road of late — the Yankees wouldn’t be within sniffing distance of the AL East leaders. A key cog of that vital relief corp is Jonathan Loaisiga.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees’ Brian Cashman not making left-fielder changes —yet

If Gary Sanchez can rediscover his talent when all seemed lost, maybe Clint Frazier and Miguel Andujar can, too. At least that’s Yankees general manager Brian Cashman’s thinking for now. While acknowledging “our production in left field has been a problem,” Cashman is not on the cusp of turning to...
MLBScranton Times

García looks to turn page after two rough outings

MOOSIC — Deivi García will look to put two rough outings in the past today when he gets back on the mound for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The New York Yankees’ 22-year-old top pitching prospect is scheduled to start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the series finale against Syracuse, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. The RailRiders will take another shot at winning their seventh straight game after Saturday’s contest was rained out.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Wandy Peralta: Charged with loss against Athletics

Peralta (3-2) allowed three runs on three hits and no walks while striking out one in 1.1 innings to take the loss against the Athletics on Friday. Peralta had tossed 1.2 scoreless innings across his last two appearances, but he gave up a three-run homer in the top of the sixth inning that proved to be the difference in Friday's contest. The southpaw now carries a 5.32 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 23.2 innings this season.
MLBYardbarker

Yankees' Comeback Falls Short After Loaisiga's Rare Clunker

Taking a one-run lead into the eighth inning, after seven sparkling frames from Gerrit Cole, Yankees manager Aaron Boone had to feel pretty good about his club's chances against the visiting Royals. The skipper brought Jonathan Loaisiga in from the bullpen, a right-hander that's been practically unhittable all month. Instead...
MLBTimes Herald-Record

Domingo German's rough start, baserunning decision doom Yankees at Fenway Park

BOSTON — Always a Gold Glove-caliber third baseman, Gio Urshela has become a consistent offensive presence these past few seasons in the Yankees’ lineup. What Urshela has never been is swift on the bases, and Friday night he was still suffering the effects of a bruised right shin. So, asking...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luke Voit: Homers, triples in loss

Voit went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a triple and a walk during Tuesday's loss to the Royals. Voit got the scoring started by cranking a 423-foot shot against Brady Singer in the first inning. He nearly swatted his second long ball of the night but it was called back and ruled a triple. It was the second long ball of the year for the 30-year-old, who was activated off the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game. It's been an injury-ridden start to the season for Voit, who has missed substantial time due to a meniscus tear in his knee and a strained oblique. Across 13 games, he's batting just .213/.315/.383 overall, but it's worth noting that he went 8-for-19 with a pair of homers during rehab action.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Justin Wilson: Slated for another rehab outing

Wilson (hamstring) is expected to make his third minor-league rehab appearance Sunday, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports. Wilson has done well in two rehab appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre thus far, allowing no hits and one walk while striking out two over two innings. He could be activated by the Yankees early next week if Sunday's outing goes off without a hitch.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Zack Britton: Suffers hamstring injury

Britton left Friday's game against the Red Sox due to a hamstring injury, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Britton grabbed at his hamstring as he removed himself from Friday's matchup, but the team doesn't yet know the severity of his injury. Manager Aaron Boone said that the Yankees hope to know more about the left-hander's status Saturday, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.
MLBABC7 Los Angeles

Yankees, streaking LeMahieu set for matchup with Angels

LINE: Yankees -126, Angels +109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: New York's LeMahieu puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Angels. The Yankees are 22-19 on their home turf. New York has hit 105 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the club with 18, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Clint Frazier: Exits after HBP

Frazier exited Wednesday's game against the Angels in the top of the third inning after being hit by a pitch in the bottom of the first, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. Frazier initially stayed in the game after being hit by a Shohei Ohtani pitch, but he was replaced by Tyler Wade in right field two innings later. It's not clear at this point where Frazier was hit or how serious the injury may be, but the Yankees figure to provide an update later Wednesday.
MLBNew York Post

DJ LeMahieu costs Yankees with glove in loss to Angels

DJ LeMahieu’s bat has come around. But Monday night, his glove let the Yankees down. Two misplays by LeMahieu — a fifth-inning fielding error and an errant throw — cost the Yankees two runs in their fourth straight loss, a 5-3 setback to the sub-.500 Angels at the Stadium. With...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap 6/29: Yankees pummeled the Angels 11-5

Tonight the New York York Yankees had their second game of the four-game set with the Los Angeles Angels. Last night he lost the first game of the series 5-3, their fourth loss in a row. On the mound for the Yankees tonight was Jameson Taillon and for the Angels Andrew Heaney. The Yankees have been looking to turn things around as they slip further away from the top of the AL East.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees fall to Angels for killer fourth straight loss

The Yankees are in serious trouble. The Bombers lost their fourth straight Monday night, falling 5-3 to the Angels to drop to just two games above .500 at 40-38. Aaron Boone’s pregame exhortation that “our season is on the line” apparently didn’t connect. “I’m disappointed,” Boone said afterward. “It’s frustrating...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Hits big bomb in loss

Stanton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in a loss to the Angels. With the Yankees trailing by two runs in the sixth inning of the contest, Stanton belted a 426-foot solo shot off Jose Suarez to pull New York within a run. The long ball was his 14th of the season but first since June 17. The slugger is slashing .286/.407/.514 with five homers, 14 RBI and a 15:21 BB:K through 22 games this month.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: Should Jameson Taillon’s big outing get fans’ hopes up?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Jameson Taillon #50 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on April 07, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) When the New York Yankees traded...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Gio Urshela: Goes deep in loss

Urshela went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Angels on Monday. Urshela took Angels starter Dylan Bundy deep in the second inning to temporarily tie the game 2-2. The homer was his 10th of the season and accounted for his 32nd RBI. Urshela has racked up five multi-hit games over his past nine contests and is slashing .343/.361/.657 with three homers, two doubles and five RBI over that span.