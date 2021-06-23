Angels' Jose Quintana: Tosses scoreless inning in return

The Angels activated Quintana (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Monday. Since Quintana hasn't pitched since May 30 with left shoulder inflammation, he was expected to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated. The Angels ultimately chose to forgo sending him on the rehab assignment, and the fact that Quintana is being activated despite not being scheduled to start during the two-game series in San Francisco that begins Tuesday suggests that he'll likely head to the bullpen for the time being. Manager Joe Maddon hasn't hinted that the Angels have any plans to abandon their six-man rotation, but at this point, Patrick Sandoval may have secured a starting role ahead of Quintana, who had struggled prior to landing on the IL. Through nine starts this season spanning 33.2 innings, Quintana has posted a 7.22 ERA and 1.93 WHIP while issuing 26 walks.