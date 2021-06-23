Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels' Jose Quintana: Tosses scoreless inning in return

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Quintana struck out the side while allowing one hit in one inning of relief Tuesday against the Giants. The left-hander made his first big-league appearance since May 30 after an IL stint due to a bout of left shoulder inflammation. Quintana allowed a one-out infield single but struck out each of the remaining batters he faced. The relief appearance was his first of the season, and he figures to continue working out of the bullpen for the foreseeable future while Patrick Sandoval remains in the starting rotation.

www.cbssports.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Sandoval
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Left Hander#Giants#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

LA Angels: The rotation is no longer the best place for Jose Quintana

Jose Quintana, Los Angeles Angels (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) A lot has changed for the LA Angels’ starting rotation since Jose Quintana hit the injured list on May 31. After months of underperforming, the group is finally starting to figure things out and the results have mostly been exceptional.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Jose Quintana: Activated, likely bound for bullpen

The Angels activated Quintana (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Monday. Since Quintana hasn't pitched since May 30 with left shoulder inflammation, he was expected to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated. The Angels ultimately chose to forgo sending him on the rehab assignment, and the fact that Quintana is being activated despite not being scheduled to start during the two-game series in San Francisco that begins Tuesday suggests that he'll likely head to the bullpen for the time being. Manager Joe Maddon hasn't hinted that the Angels have any plans to abandon their six-man rotation, but at this point, Patrick Sandoval may have secured a starting role ahead of Quintana, who had struggled prior to landing on the IL. Through nine starts this season spanning 33.2 innings, Quintana has posted a 7.22 ERA and 1.93 WHIP while issuing 26 walks.
MLBchatsports.com

Angels activate Jose Quintana from Injured List

The Angels got back another piece of their starting rotation on Monday, as they activated Jose Quintana from the Injured List. In the move, the club optioned Jaime Barria to Triple-A Salt Lake and Chris Rodriguez to Double-A Rocket City. Quintana was placed on the IL on May 21 due...
MLBPasadena Star-News

Angels send Jose Quintana to the bullpen, where he’ll work in short relief

ANAHEIM ― If the next step for Jose Quintana wasn’t obvious from his performance, it was confirmed when the Angels activated the veteran left-hander from the injured list Monday, days before the team needed a starting pitcher. Quintana is headed to the bullpen, Manager Joe Maddon confirmed Tuesday. Save for...
MLBmasnsports.com

Fedde extends scoreless innings streak as Gomes walks off Mets (updated)

It hasn’t been easy going for Erick Fedde over the last month. Almost a month ago, he was placed on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive for the coronavirus in Chicago. That was just three days after he turned in one of the best performances of his career in Arizona.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Jose Iglesias: Receives breather

Iglesias is not in Thursday's starting lineup against Detroit to receive a routine rest day, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Iglesias will take a seat after starting 11 straight games. Luis Rengifo enters the lineup at second base, while David Fletcher will take over at shortstop.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jose Iglesias in Angels' Friday lineup

Los Angeles Angels infielder Jose Iglesias is starting Friday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Iglesias is getting the nod at shortstop while batting sixth in the order against Tigers starter Jose Urena. Our models project Iglesias for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
MLBWBAL Radio

Snell pitches 5 scoreless innings, Padres beat Dodgers 3-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — With the sellout crowd of 42,667 on its feet in the ninth inning, right fielder Wil Myers chased down Justin Turner's slicing liner to end the San Diego Padres' 3-2 win against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. shot both arms into...
MLBSun-Gazette

Costello tosses 5 shutout innings to help Cutters win

Instinctively, Chase Costello threw up his pitching hand to protect his face. It’s hard to blame him for relying on his instincts when a line drive is destined for his forehead. His bare hand deflected the baseball into his glove. And before he realized just how much that hurt, Costello...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Jose Urquidy: Tosses seven innings in win

Urquidy (5-3) allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five across seven innings, earning the win over the White Sox on Thursday. The sixth inning was the only frame that Urquidy ran into trouble, as he surrendered three hits and a walk, which ultimately led to a pair of runs. However, he allowed just one hit over the other six innings combined. The 26-year-old has a 3.65 ERA and a solid 1.00 WHIP with 60 strikeouts over 69 innings. He does a great job limiting walks with a 1.6 BB/9 and has pitched seven frames in each of his past two starts.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Trevor Bauer gets out of first-inning jam to keep game scoreless

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw walks through the dugout during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 2. PHOENIX — Friday marked the seventh anniversary of the no-hitter in Clayton Kershaw's Hall of Fame career, a 15-strikeout, no-walk masterpiece against the Colorado Rockies that fell an error short of a perfect game. That performance will be remembered long after his career is over.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Jacob deGrom sets MLB record, runs streak to 30 scoreless innings Monday

Jacob deGrom is on pace to shatter some MLB records this year, but he grabbed one sure one and moved within reach of a second on Monday. By pitching five innings of shutout ball in Game 1 of the Mets’ doubleheader with the Braves on Monday, deGrom notched his 12th straight start with three innings pitched or more and one earned run or less allowed – surpassing Bob Gibson for sole possession of the MLB record in that category.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Luis Garcia: Tosses seven strong innings

Garcia allowed a run on seven hits and two walks over seven innings in Friday's win over the White Sox. He struck out eight and did not factor in the decision. The only run to score on Garcia came on a first-inning single by Jose Abreu. He held the White Sox off the board the rest of the evening but had to escape multiple threats throughout the contest. The 24-year-old righty has now allowed two or fewer runs in five of his last six starts, bringing his season ERA down to 2.82 through 70.1 innings. Garcia is projected to face the Tigers in Detroit next week.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Joey Lucchesi Throws 5 1/3 Scoreless Innings in Loss to Nats

After struggling in the beginning of his Mets career, Joey Lucchesi has turned his season around. After allowing four runs in just 1 2/3 innings on May 15 in Tampa Bay, Lucchesi did not allow more than one run in any of his next four outings. Joey Fuego looked to stay hot on Friday night in Washington D.C.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Jose Urena: Overwhelmed by Angels on Friday

Urena (2-7) took the loss against the Angels on Friday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings. The right-hander fared well enough through four frames, giving up a pair of runs but allowing Detroit to stay within striking range. Things fell apart for Urena in the fifth inning, however, as he surrendered three home runs along with a single and a walk to depart with a seven-run deficit. The veteran has now given up 15 runs (14 earned) over his past two starts covering six innings, pushing his season ERA up to 5.79. He'll attempt to turn things around in his next appearance, which is tentatively scheduled to come at home against the Astros on Thursday.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Tigers avoid sweep, beat Angels in 10 innings

Daz Cameron’s two-run single in the top of the 10th inning lifted the Detroit Tigers to a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif., avoiding a sweep by salvaging the final game of the four-game series. Cameron, the son of former major leaguer Mike Cameron,...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Sam Hentges: Tosses five scoreless frames

Hentges didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Pirates after tossing five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk while fanning four. Hentges has shifted between the rotation and the bullpen and while he's struggled most of the time, he seems to be pitching well of late. He has not allowed runs in any of his last three outings while posting an 11:1 K:BB across that span (eight innings). The right-hander has pitched at least five frames just twice this season and it remains to be seen whether he'll remain in the rotation moving forward or if he'll return to the bullpen.
MLBMLB

Detmers K’s 14, tosses immaculate inning

Not only was Reid Detmers’ dominant start in Game 1 of Rocket City’s Father’s Day doubleheader the best outing of his young career, it was a performance that has only been matched by three other Angels Minor Leaguers in the past 15 years. In the Trash Pandas' 3-2 win over...