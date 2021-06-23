Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tigers' Joey Wentz: Reinstated from injured list

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Wentz (elbow) was reinstated from the 7-day minor-league injured list Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. Wentz made five rehab appearances for Low-A Lakeland across the last few weeks and posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in 18.2 innings. He's now been cleared to return following his recovery from March 2020 Tommy John surgery, and he'll start for Double-A Erie on Wednesday. If the southpaw performs well at the Double-A level, he could head to Triple-A Toledo at some point.

www.cbssports.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Tigers#Era#Triple A Toledo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBMLive.com

Tigers’ prospect activated from injury list 15 months after surgery

DETROIT -- Fifteen months after undergoing Tommy John surgery, Detroit Tigers prospect Joey Wentz is going to try to pick up where he left off. The 23-year-old left-hander was formally activated from the injured list on Wednesday. He will start for the Double-A Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday. Wentz began his...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Joey Wentz is going to be the next southpaw up

The Detroit Tigers acquired left-handed starting pitcher Joey Wentz in the trade that sent former closer Shane Greene to the Atlanta Braves. That is the same deal that brought former outfielder Travis Demeritte over to the organization as well. Since the day, Wentz has not quite made it to Comerica...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Cabrera hits 494th homer, Tigers sweep DH from Indians

CLEVELAND — Miguel Cabrera hit his 494th career homer, moving into sole possession of 28th place all-time, and the Detroit Tigers beat Cleveland 7-1 to complete a doubleheader sweep of the Indians on Wednesday night. Cabrera went 2 for 4 and scored twice in raising his hit total to 2,919,...
MLBchatsports.com

Milwaukee Brewers activate Derek Fisher from Injured List, option Tim Lopes

The Milwaukee Brewers made a move to switch out backup outfielders before Thursday night’s series opener in Colorado. Derek Fisher, on the Injured List with a left hamstring injury since Spring Training, was activated and added to the roster. He took the place of Tim Lopes, who was optioned to Triple-A Nashville.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Nationals reinstate four-time All-Star Starlin Castro from restricted list

The Nationals announced they reinstated infielder Starlin Castro from the restricted list. Also returning to the active roster is right-hander Austin Voth, who’s been on the 10-day injured list due to a broken nose. Reliever Ryne Harper was optioned to Triple-A Rochester, while outfielder Andrew Stevenson has been placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 17, with an oblique strain. Additionally, righty Rogelio Armenteros, who was designated for assignment earlier this week, has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Rochester.
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Brewers activate second baseman Kolten Wong from injured list

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong is back. As part of a myriad of roster moves ahead of Friday's game at the Colorado Rockies, the Brewers activated Wong off of the injured list and selected the contract for right-hander Zack Godley from Triple-A Nashville. Wong immediately returned to the lineup...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: LHP Garrett Cleavinger Activated From the Injured List

The Dodgers might have had the day off on Thursday, but that didn’t stop them from making a few roster moves. They announced a trade that sent Dennis Santana to the Rangers, but they also announced an activation off of the injured list. Garrett Cleavinger was added to the IL...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Joey Lucchesi: Placed on injured list

Lucchesi was placed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation Saturday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Lucchesi was sharp in Friday's start against the Nationals, as he allowed four hits and two walks while striking out five in 5.1 innings. However, he apparently developed an elbow injury during the outing and will miss at least one turn through the rotation as a result. The severity of his injury isn't yet clear, but his move to the injured list makes room on the active roster for Albert Almora (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 10-day IL ahead of Saturday's nightcap.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Placed on injured list

Goodrum landed on the 10-day injured list with a left finger tendon injury Saturday. Goodrum left Friday's game against the Angels due to the issue, which is evidently serious enough to shut him down for at least 10 days. The Tigers have yet to specify when they expect him to return. Isaac Paredes was recalled in a corresponding move.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets activate one-time All-Star OF Michael Conforto from injured list

The Mets announced a series of roster moves before Wednesday evening’s game against the Braves. As expected, outfielder Michael Conforto has been activated from the injured list. He is in Wednesday night’s lineup, hitting third while playing right field. Right-handers Tylor Megill (previously reported) and Corey Oswalt have been officially selected to the roster. (Andy Martino of SNY reported that Oswalt would be promoted before the official announcement.)
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins activate Buxton from injured list, option Astudillo to St. Paul

ARLINGTON, Texas — Cleared by doctors and anxious to play, Byron Buxton has finally convinced Rocco Baldelli. The Twins' center fielder will be in the lineup for today's game with the Rangers. Buxton, who suffered a strained hip while running out a ground ball on May 6, had grown frustrated...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luke Voit: Returns from injured list

Voit (oblique) was activated off the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Voit has missed most of the year due to injuries, first with a meniscus tear in his knee and then with a strained oblique. He got into just 12 games between the two absences and hit a poor .182/.280/.250 in 50 trips to the plate, but he's looked great in rehab action, going 8-for-19 with a pair of homers.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Returns from injured list

Manager Luis Rojas said that McNeil (hamstring) was activated from the injured list Monday, as expected, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. McNeil wound up missing over a month with a hamstring strain. He'd been having a down season prior to the injury, hitting just .242/.336/.374 in 32 games, though he'd been starting to turn things around right before he got hurt, posting an .850 OPS over his last 11 games. He should be an everyday player going forward, though he won't be asked to start two games in one day immediately upon his return. He'll be on the bench for the first half of Monday's doubleheader against Atlanta, but he should be in the lineup for the nightcap.
MLBMLB

Conforto on way back from injured list

NEW YORK -- The Mets’ march toward a full, healthy lineup is about to take another significant step forward, though not quite as quickly as the team originally intended. The Mets made plans to activate Michael Conforto from the injured list in time for Tuesday’s game against the Braves, but they delayed that transaction shortly before game time.