Tigers' Joey Wentz: Reinstated from injured list
Wentz (elbow) was reinstated from the 7-day minor-league injured list Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. Wentz made five rehab appearances for Low-A Lakeland across the last few weeks and posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in 18.2 innings. He's now been cleared to return following his recovery from March 2020 Tommy John surgery, and he'll start for Double-A Erie on Wednesday. If the southpaw performs well at the Double-A level, he could head to Triple-A Toledo at some point.www.cbssports.com