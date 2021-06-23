Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Continues offensive surge

Ask most Yankees fans for a list of reasons that the Yankees’ offense has sputtered so far this season, and somewhere near the top they will list DJ LeMahieu’s struggles. After two MVP-caliber seasons in pinstripes in which he posted a .336/.386/.536 slash line (a 146 wRC+), the second baseman has fallen down to earth quite a bit. His .263 batting average, .339 on base percentage, and .363 slugging percentage are all among the lowest of his career. While every hitter in the lineup not named Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, or Gary Sánchez is at least somewhat responsible for the team’s poor performance at the plate, LeMahieu has a sizeable share, as he’s simply playing so far below expectations.