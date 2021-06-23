Giants' Wilmer Flores: Managing hamstring tightness

Flores isn't in Wednesday's lineup against the Angels due to hamstring tightness, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Flores had hit three home runs across the last two games, but he was removed from Tuesday's win over the Angels early. Manager Gabe Kapler revealed that the 29-year-old's removal was due to a hamstring issue. While Kapler said that Flores could likely play, he'll be held out ahead of Thursday's scheduled off day as a precautionary measure. He should be considered day-to-day for now, but the Giants are hopeful that he'll be able to return for Friday's series opener against the Athletics.