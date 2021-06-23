Cancel
Portland, OR

Record-breaking heat on deck for Portland metro June 25-28

By Courtney Vaughn
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 12 days ago

Agencies warn of heat-related illness and fire danger as temperatures could reach 111 degrees

Portland-area agencies are warning of dangerously high weekend temperatures and "significant fire potential" for the June 25 weekend.

Friday's high in Portland is 94 degrees, with a low of 69, but temperatures could climb to 107 on Saturday, June 26 and 111 on Sunday. Monday's high is 106 degrees.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday that weekend high temperatures will run 20 to 30 degrees above normal for late June, which could break records and put northwest Oregonians at an increased risk of heat-related illness.

"The high daytime temperatures, combined with warm overnight lows, will result in high heat risk and heat related stress," a heat advisory from NWS states. "Daily high temperature records will likely be broken. There is a chance to break the all time June high temperature records for a few locations."

The CDC reports more than 700 people die each year from extreme heat, with people age 65 and older at increased risk of heat-related illness or death.

What to do:

•Limit outdoor activities

•Never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstances

•Pavement and asphalt may be dangerous to dogs' paws. Limit walks and exercise to morning or evening hours

•Drink more water than usual and don't wait until you're thirsty to hydrate.

•Stay in air-conditioned buildings if possible and don't rely on fans as your only cooling device in extreme heat

•Avoid using the stove or oven to cook- it will make you and your house hotter

With the extreme heat comes increased fire danger. A burn ban remains in effect for Multnomah County, west of the Sandy River.

"Outdoor barbecuing is still allowed; however, residents should exercise extreme caution," Portland Fire & Rescue announced Tuesday. "When using charcoal briquettes please properly dispose of ashes in a covered metal container away from combustibles, and keep the ashes wet for a few days before properly disposing of them. Maintain at least ten feet between outdoor cooking and anything combustible such as siding, fences, shrubbery, etc. Smokers are reminded to ensure their cigarettes are truly out and placed in proper receptacles."

The burn ban includes recreational campfires, fire pits, yard debris, agricultural burning and permits issued for open burning until further notice.

All seven of Portland's public outdoor pools and four indoor pools opened Tuesday. For more information and a list of locations, visit the city's webpage

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
