Mazda’s Legendary 787B Stunned The World 30 Years Ago Today

By Lucas Bell
Road & Track
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty years ago today, Mazda experienced its greatest triumph in motorsports: On June 23, 1991, Mazda and the legendary 787B Group C Prototype won the 24 Hours of Le Mans. With that victory, Mazda became the first Japanese automaker to win the iconic endurance race; a feat that would go unrivaled until Toyota took the top step on the podium back in 2018. Mazda is also the only company ever to win Le Mans without using a piston engine, as the 787B was powered by the four-rotor R26B engine.

www.roadandtrack.com
