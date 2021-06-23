Mazda’s Legendary 787B Stunned The World 30 Years Ago Today

Only 64 examples of the road-going McLaren were ever built, making it not only one of the rarest cars but also a collectors’ favorite. Often credited for disrupting the supercar game in the 1990s, it’s a big deal every time one of these beautiful machines turns up on the auction block. However, this time around it might be a little more special. One of the most pristine examples of the McLaren F1 is on sale with just 387 kilometers (240.5 miles) on the odometer, and we might just get to witness some old sale records getting shattered. The 240mph-supercar will be offered at Gooding and Company’s Pebble Beach auction in August and it has a pre-sale estimate of over $15 million, but we won’t be surprised if it fetches a lot more.