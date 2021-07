A California wildfire sparked by a broken-down car has now burned through nearly 2,000 acres.Officials say that the Shell Fire in Southern California was sparked when a car traveling north on I-5 suffered mechanical issues and caught fire.The flames spread from the car to nearby grass when the driver pulled over on Sunday, according to KERO-TV.Authorities say that the fire in Kern County is now 65 per cent contained.Meanwhile the Lava Fire in Northern California’s Siskiyou County has expanded to 13,300 acres, fueled by strong winds and dry fuel in its path, according to Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials.Evacuations have...