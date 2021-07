We keep on getting some great deals from Amazon.com. The latest ones feature Samsung’s latest foldables. You will find the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 getting a 15 percent discount, which means you can grab one for just $1,700 with $300 savings on any of its Mystic Bronze or Mystic Black color variants. This device comes with 256GB storage space, 12Gb RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. You can also grab a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G for $950 after a 21 percent discount that translates into $250 savings. You can choose between the Mystic Bronze and Mystic Gray color options, as those are the only color variants available. You also get 256GB storage space and the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor under the hood.