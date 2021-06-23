Manafort banker goes on trial over alleged bribery

On Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, Paul Manafort, former President Donald Trump's former campaign chair, leaves Federal District Court in Washington, D.C. | (Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)

A federal prosecutor argued to a New York jury Wednesday that a Chicago banker seeking a high-level post in the Trump administration tried to improve his chances by pushing though $16 million in risky loans to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in late 2016 and early 2017.

Defense attorneys for Federal Savings Bank founder Stephen Calk, 56, contend that the loans were reasonable given the collateral Manafort was pledging and that there was no linkage between the loans and Calk’s ambitions to land a prestigious job in Washington.

However, in a lower Manhattan courtroom, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra Rothman told jurors that Calk pressured officials at the bank to ignore their doubts and approve the lending.

“This is a case about greed, but not greed for money, greed for power, for prestige, for importance. It’s about this man, Stephen Calk, who wanted a powerful government title and gave out millions of dollars in bank loans to try and get it,” Rothman said during a 25-minute opening statement.

"Stephen Calk took a bribe from Paul Manafort,” the prosecutor argued. “Manafort gave him political favors and Calk gave him bank loans. This for that — loans for political influence…. Calk used the federally-insured bank that he over saw as his personal piggy bank to try to buy himself prestige and power.”

The trial is expected to offer a window into the operations of the Trump transition team and the scramble for top slots in the new administration after Trump’s surprise win in November 2016.

Emails expected to be introduced at the trial show that while key decisions about the lending to Manafort were pending, he reached out to political adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner to try to get a post for Calk. With Manafort’s help, Calk eventually landed an interview for Secretary of the Army, although he was never nominated for the position.

While jurors are expected to hear the names of prominent figures like Manafort and Kushner, prosecutors have indicated they don’t expect to call either of those men as witnesses during the trial. Court filings show the government is expected to call one former Trump adviser who had a famously brief stint in the spotlight: Anthony Scaramucci, who served as White House Communications Director for 11 days in July 2019. Scaramucci is likely to testify about his senior role in the Trump transition and Calk’s interview for the Army post.

Calk was indicted in May 2019 on one felony count of soliciting a bribe in exchange for a loan extended by a federally-insured bank. In March, prosecutors persuaded a grand jury to add another charge of conspiracy to commit the same offense.

Calk faces a maximum possible punishment of 30 years in prison if convicted on both charges, although he would likely get a substantially shorter sentence under non-binding federal sentencing guidelines.

Calk’s trial, which began with jury selection on Tuesday, was deferred for about nine months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some developments while the case has effectively been on hold may have strengthened the defense’s hand. One is an outgrowth of President Donald Trump’s decision last December to pardon Manafort on the slew of tax, bank fraud and foreign-lobbying-related charges that led him to receive a total seven-and-a-half year prison sentence in a pair of cases brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

After serving about two years in custody, Manafort was released to home confinement last May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When Trump issued an unconditional pardon to Manafort just before Christmas, the formal grant covered an $11 million forfeiture awarded to the government as part of the plea deal the longtime lobbyist and international political consultant eventually entered into.

That move wound up bolstering an effort by the Federal Savings Bank and its parent company to foreclose on a brownstone in Brooklyn’s Cobble Hill neighborhood, as well as Manafort’s estate in Bridgehampton, Long Island.

Justice Department lawyers had blocked those foreclosures by contending that the bank may have been aware of aspects of Manafort’s wrongdoings at the time of the loans. However, after Trump’s pardon, the Justice Department concluded that the act of clemency effectively wiped out the still-pending forfeiture proceedings. According to the defense, the bank has already recovered about $ 6 million of the roughly $12 million Manafort owed at the time of his indictment.

Due to pandemic-related rises in real estate prices, the still-unsold Cobble Hill home and the Long Island estate have likely increased in value and may now be worth more than the remaining amount outstanding on Manafort’s loans.

Prosecutors have conceded that the bank now has “a reasonable chance to profit, or at least avoid loss.”

Manafort’s attorneys Paul Schoeman and Darren LaVerne argued in a court filing earlier this week that the fact the bank may not lose money undercuts the prosecution’s case.

“While the government suggests this is some fluke of the real estate market, as it well knows, the collateral was worth substantially more than the loans at the time the loans were made, and it is hardly a surprise that a home in the Hamptons and brownstone in Cobble Hill have retained significant value over time despite being held vacant by the U.S. Marshal’s Service,” the defense attorneys wrote.

However, U.S. District Court Judge Lorna Schofield suggested to jurors Wednesday that such developments may not be legally relevant.

“It is Mr. Calk’s intent to be influenced and persuaded that matters, not what actually happened later,” Schofield said.

Preparations for the trial, which is expected to last about four weeks, have also brought to light other fallout from the Calk-Manafort interactions.

Heavily-redacted grand jury testimony released earlier this month shows that a member of the Federal Savings Bank board, retired Army Lt. Gen. Randall Rigby, quit after learning that large loans were extended to Manafort while Calk was seeking an administration job.

“After he told me he was a candidate to be Secretary of the Army, I said to myself, 'lookey here, here’s what’s going on, perhaps he made this loan because Manafort could help him get a position,'” Rigby told a grand jury in March. “And it didn’t look good to me. I just didn’t want to be a part of that.”