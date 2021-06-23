Mariners Minor League Report — June 23
TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: The Mariners scored 6 runs between the 3rd and 6th innings, but it wasn’t enough as Tacoma fell Las Vegas 14–6 on Tuesday night. 1B Eric Campbell (2x3, R, 2B, HR, RBI, BB) and SS Jack Reinheimer (2x4, 2 R, 2B, HR, RBI) each led the team with 2 hits, including each hitting a solo home run. C Jose Godoy (1x4, R), DH Cal Raleigh (1x3, R, HR, 3 RBI) and 2B Alen Hanson (1x2) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 7 hits. Raleigh hit his 8th home run of the season with a 3-run blast with 1 out in the 5th inning. Starter David Huff (5.0,8,7,7,1,3,3HR) fell to 1–1 on the season with the loss, allowing 7 runs on 8 hits over 5.0 innings. LH Daniel Zamora (0.2,5,5,3,0,1,HR), RH Zack Weiss (1.1,2,2,1,0,2,HR) and RH Ryan Dull (1.0,1,0,0,1,1) combined to allow 7 runs (4 ER) over the final 3.0 innings.marinersblog.mlblogs.com