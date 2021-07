Ford is no stranger to the world of police vehicles. It's been a major player in this market for years with its lineup of pursuit-rated Interceptor vehicles, specifically the Explorer and now-discontinued Taurus. The F-150 is the most recent addition to the lineup and it's been updated for the 2021 model year. In short, it's not only faster than ever but also has the fastest 0-60 mph, 0-100 mph, and quarter-mile times than any other law enforcement vehicle.